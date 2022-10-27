State Volleyball Tournament Pairings

(Coralville) The field is set for all classes at State Volleyball next week. Xtream Arena in Coralville will be the sight with matches beginning as early as noon on Monday.

West Central Activities Conference champion DM Christian is the top seed in Class 3A. The 45-5 Lions will meet 42-9 Union on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Hawkeye Ten Conference champ Kuemper Catholic made the Class 2A field. The 38-4 Knights are seeded 8th and are paired against #1 Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

The 8th seed in the 1A bracket is 33-5 Riverside. The Lady Dawgs draw 37-3 Springville on Tuesday, November 1st at 6:00 p.m.