Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson
About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka
About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports
On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
mendofever.com
A Controlled Burn in Humboldt County Darkens the Skies of Mendocino and Sonoma Counties
CAL FIRE and California State Parks are conducting a prescribed burn in Humboldt Redwood State Park intended to address 450 acres of the forest understory. While firefighters manage the flames, Mendocino County is getting hit with smoke. National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Carroll has analyzed the skies of the North...
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality
This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
krcrtv.com
Cal Fire burn suspensions lifted in Humboldt, Del Norte, Western Trinity counties
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Fire will be lifting its burn suspensions tomorrow, Oct. 28, across Humboldt, Del Norte and Western Trinity counties starting at 6 a.m. Those with current and valid agricultural and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days. Owners of burn permits on private...
kymkemp.com
Semi Hit Bear on 101 Near Leggett
A semi struck a bear on Hwy 101 south of the small northern Mendocino County town of Leggett about 8:30 p.m. The bear is in both southbound lanes, according to first reports. The semi traveled about a 1/2 mile further south before the driver pulled over. The vehicle is out...
krcrtv.com
Arcata Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Valley West
ARCATA, Calif. — An Arcata man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a hit-and-run earlier that day that killed a pedestrian. The Arcata Police Department said it arrested Jose Luis Miranda-Osorio, 29, for hitting and killing a pedestrian on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard just before 6 a.m. the same day.
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
kymkemp.com
Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn
Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Dangerous Levels of Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP) Toxins Have Been Detected in Mussels from Humboldt
Press release from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH):. Dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) toxins have been detected in mussels from Humboldt and San Luis Obispo counties. The naturally occurring PSP toxins can cause illness or death in humans. Cooking does not destroy the toxin. The California...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
krcrtv.com
Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping
Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE: FOUND) Search and Rescue Underway for Woman Who Went Missing After a Walk on Her Honeydew Property
Kari Nelson and her dog have been located alive by a search team. Rescue crews are currently working to extract the two safely. Injuries are unknown. More information will be released tomorrow. ORIGINAL POST:. Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing...
Comments / 0