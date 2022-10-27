ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire on West Buhne Possibly Arson

About 12:15 this morning, emergency dispatch sent firefighters to West Buhne and California for a vehicle on fire. Before firefighters arrived, the dispatcher relayed to them that a person on scene reported, “The vehicle continues to explode.”. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single passenger vehicle completely...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:30 p.m.] Crash Closes Herrick Avenue in Eureka

About 10 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 4300 block of Fairway Drive. The crash closed Herrick Avenue/Fairway Drive around the Eureka Municipal Golf Course. Dispatch sent two ambulances Code 3 (with lights and sirens) to the scene. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Bicyclist Killed in Crash on 101 Near Herrick Offramp, CHP Reports

On 10/23/2022, at approximately 7:42 PM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus bicyclist traffic crash on US-101 Northbound, south of Herrick Avenue. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when a bicyclist was struck within the #1 lane by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, received fatal injuries as a result of this crash.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101

The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata

On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Arcata Man Arrested for Hit and Run Fatality

This is a press release from the Arcata Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Semi Hit Bear on 101 Near Leggett

A semi struck a bear on Hwy 101 south of the small northern Mendocino County town of Leggett about 8:30 p.m. The bear is in both southbound lanes, according to first reports. The semi traveled about a 1/2 mile further south before the driver pulled over. The vehicle is out...
LEGGETT, CA
kymkemp.com

Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
HONEYDEW, CA
kymkemp.com

Smoke Covering Parts of SoHum and Mendocino Comes From Prescribed Burn

Wondering where all that smoke is coming from? And more importantly when will it go away? Here’s what we know. The swath of smoke is covering much of Southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino this morning. Crews started a prescribed burn in the Humboldt Redwoods State Park west of Dyerville to reduce fuel loads that lead to wildfire and keep the prairies in the area healthy.
MENDOCINO, CA
kymkemp.com

Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning

On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight

If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week

As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three suspects detained after reports of a car theft in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Three suspects were detained at a residence in Eureka on Monday in relation to reports of a stolen car. Police responded to the residence on Pine Street near W. Seventh Street in Eureka at around 1 p.m. where the three suspects were detained. This is a...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Friends of the Eel River Sues Humboldt County to Regulate Groundwater Pumping

Friends of the Eel River (FOER) has filed suit in Humboldt County Superior Court to secure protection for the public trust values at risk when groundwater pumping depletes surface flows in the Lower Eel River. First, FOER is asking the court to declare that the County has a duty to protect public trust values in the lower Eel River from the impacts of groundwater pumping. Then, FOER seeks an order requiring the County to create a program to regulate groundwater pumping in the lower Eel River as necessary to protect public trust values. Finally, FOER asks the court to require the County to stop issuing permits for new and expanded well-drilling in the lower Eel until such a program is in place.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

