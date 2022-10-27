Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Palm Beach, FL
When you think of West Palm Beach, Florida, you may just think of palm trees, sand, and a picturesque blue ocean. This area is definitely beautiful, but it also has a plethora of bars and restaurants. There is a variety of cuisines and atmospheres, so there is something for everyone....
cohaitungchi.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Boynton Beach (FL)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Boynton Beach, FL? this city sure has some fun attractions and activities to give you a memorable vacation. Boynton Beach is located in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. You will never get bored in this city as it contains lots of fun attractions and activities.
iheart.com
Most Haunted Places In The Palm Beaches
Looking to get spooked this Halloween? Well, here are some legendary haunted places you can check out on Palm Beach County. The echo of footsteps, candles that light and extinguish themselves, and mysterious wailing in the night: Delray Beach’s Blue Anchor Pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of Bertha Starkey, a wanton British woman who was killed by her jealous husband at a London pub in the mid-19th century.
westorlandonews.com
Expanding Network of Car Culture Clubhouses in South Florida
Hagerty announced the expansion of its national network of premium clubhouse and car storage facilities with the opening of Hagerty Garage + Social Palm Beach. Building on existing locations in Delray Beach and Miami, Garage + Social offers world-class clubhouse and storage facilities to South Florida’s car collectors and enthusiasts.
Food Editor: Stone crabs, fancy Frito pies, new restaurants and other October finds
Before the 10th month of the year calls it a wrap, let’s recount the gifts of October:. The swelter surrendered. The dip in temperatures may not have brought us sweater weather but it gave us sunny-and-mild reasons to dine al fresco and maybe venture out for weekend brunch. Here...
cw34.com
Affordable housing coming to West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new affordable housing projects are being built in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Commission approved those projects on Oct. 18. The commission approved almost $8.3 million in funding for two affordable housing complexes. One is called Autumn Ridge at 1580...
Delray Beach’s Atlantic Crossing will finally open. What you’ll see: restaurants, apartments and lots more.
After a decade of planning, the doors are close to finally opening on the $300 million Atlantic Crossing development in downtown Delray Beach. Spanning nine acres along Atlantic Avenue just east of Federal Highway, Atlantic Crossing will feature restaurants, shops, 83,000 square feet of office space and 261 luxury apartments, making it one of the biggest projects in the city’s history. The ...
exemplore.com
The Witch's Wall (Witch's Castle) in Palm Beach, Florida
I have a strong interest in astrology, religion/spirituality, and psychology. I love sharing my knowledge with others. The Witch's Castle, Also Called the Witch's Wall, in Palm Beach. When I was growing up in Palm Beach County in the 1970s, everybody knew what the “Witch’s Castle” was. It was a...
Coming soon: Playa Bowls in Jupiter; Vinyl Fish Club in West Palm Beach
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Fort Lauderdale Former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan is bringing his arsenal of acclaimed pies, cakes and cookies to downtown Fort Lauderdale, with this third location expected to debut on Nov. 5 across the street from The ...
WPTV
MoonFest returns to Clematis Street, once again as smaller bar crawl
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — MoonFest organizers have opted out of its traditional large-scale party and converted the annual Halloween celebration to a smaller bar crawl again. It will include seven bars – Subculture Coffee Roasters, Hullabaloo, Kapow, Respectable Street, Lost Weekend, Voltaire and O'Shea's Irish Pub. Moonfest...
Suburban West Palm Beach crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver
WEST PALM BEACH — A 68-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the driver of the car she was riding in, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Maria Tolento was a passenger in a 2002 Ford...
Estee Lauder executive buys 6-year-old Palm Beach mansion, then demolishes it
A company linked to Estee Lauder executive chairman William P. Lauder purchased 1071 N. Ocean Blvd., only to demolish it six years after it was built.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
Carts 4 A Cause Raises Funds in Memory of Nicholas Dworet at Annual Car Show in Coral Springs
After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, cousins, best friends, and Parkland residents Ethan Behm and Dylan Parcheta began raising funds for nonprofits in several victims’ names. They created their own nonprofit, Carts 4 A Cause. which rebuilds used golf carts into new ones, then raffles them off,...
After a violent spiral, famed Chicago chef seeks redemption — and Michelin stars — in South Florida
A typical dinner in Jacob Bickelhaupt’s West Palm Beach kitchen flows like an interpretive dance. The stage is the chef’s counter, and the players: a ballet of Japanese A5 Wagyu, dry-ice smoke, wine, delicate bouquets of microgreens, and more wine. His audience? No more than 12 people, tops. At his Konro pop-up restaurant inside the clubby Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen, all the ingredients ...
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 ticket worth $61K sold in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — No one matched all six numbers to win the $700 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, but someone did win some money in Royal Palm Beach. One lucky person picked up a winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $67,000. The winner bought...
Palm Beach County's school choice applications start Tuesday: How to apply
Select Palm Beach County students study biomedical and veterinary technology in elementary school, understand the ins and outs of law in middle school and hone in on their cello performance skills in high school. They're the students who apply (and sometimes audition) to be in choice programs within the Palm...
Palm Beach Co. woman killed in crash on Haverhill Road
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a car, was killed Friday morning in a crash near West Palm Beach.
Man stabbed, beaten near shopping center in West Palm Beach
Police are looking for two suspects they say attacked and seriously injured a man at a shopping center parking lot in West Palm Beach Wednesday afternoon.
Missed the only governor's debate in Florida? No problem, here's another one ...
It seems like there should be another debate in the race for Florida governor. One that goes something like this …. Announcer: Welcome back, ladies and gentleman, to the cradle of Florida democracy, Fort Pierce. We’re coming to you live from the Waffle House parking lot across the street from the Love’s truck stop on Okeechobee Road to bring you the second and final debate between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Congressman Charlie Crist.
Comments / 0