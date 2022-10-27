ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Cheboygan Main Street: Historic Rivertown Cheboygan?

By Sherry Nelson
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

When we cruise Cheboygan, do we see it as the Historic Rivertown we brag about? Do we want to maintain that in the future? Do we have the knowledge, technical expertise, and funding to keep it so? Resources are available to help preserve the history that tells the stories of Cheboygan’s past.

The Cheboygan County History Center could shore up the Sheriff’s Residence, Museum properties, archival storage, and educational offerings. Owners of historic homes could be assisted in National Register designation. The former Carnegie Library could be rehabilitated and brought back consistently into public use. Main Street business owners could have access to substantial tax credits.

The City of Cheboygan is in the process of applying for Certified Local Government status (CLG), an arm of the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) which could make a dramatic difference in the preservation of our historic resources. It can benefit owners of private residences, commercial property owners, and owners of non-profit buildings and institutions. CLG status can bring help with architectural surveys, assistance with National Register nominations, feasibility studies, rehabilitation projects, public educational activities, access to funding sources, and more.

Gaining CLG status would also dovetail nicely with one of Cheboygan’s Main Street goals, “Further develop the unique, distinctive and historic built environment of Downtown Cheboygan.” The CLG program is city-wide and would have a greater impact than the designated Main Street area.

CLG requirements include:

  1. Enforce a local historic district ordinance.
  2. Appoint a historic district commission.
  3. Maintain a system for the survey of historic resources.
  4. Provide for public participation in the local preservation program.
  5. Satisfactorily perform the responsibilities delegated to it through participation in the CLG program.

Cheboygan has revised the Historic Resources Ordinance to bring it into compliance with state law. Now, all Historic District Commissioners live within city limits as required.

The CLG program is a federal/state/local partnership administered by the National Park Service and the SHPO (State Historic Preservation Office). It assists communities in identifying, protecting, and celebrating historic places. CLG communities also get preference in designation of resources of the SHPO. It offers exclusive access to benefits and tools to carry out preservation activities.

As of September 2022, 40 Michigan communities are participating in the CLG program. They have all profited by gaining CLG status. Cheboygan can too! The closest CLG cities to Cheboygan include Charlevoix, Boyne City, and Mackinac Island. Let’s get this done! To learn more about the Main Street program, visit cheboyganmainstreet.org.

— Sherry Nelson is a retired newspaper business entrepreneur. Volunteer associations include Great Lakes Lighthouse Keepers Association, Coast Guard Connection, Earth Week Plus, Main Street Outreach Committee, and Bring IT Cheboygan.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

