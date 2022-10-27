Read full article on original website
USF drops 2nd straight, 38-24 against Minnesota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The No. 19 Cougars fell to (RV) Minnesota State today, 24-38, in their second loss of the season moving to a record of 7-2. Once again, the Cougars opened the game strong with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore, Jacqueze Lockett to put USF on the board first. Mankato would […]
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
Busy day in college football as teams make push for postseason
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All across the region, the push for postseason play is already underway with plenty of upsets and close games on the line. Click the video player above to watch highlights of Saturday’s games, including action from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the NSIC, GPAC, and more scores as well.
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
SDSU fans may know the name Zach Heins but you may not know his family's story, and the loss that's shaped him into the man he is today.
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
Washington Pavilion announces plans for new planetarium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Pavilion announced plans today to create a new state-of- the-art planetarium in Sioux Falls. The existing Wells Fargo CineDome will be transformed into both a theater and a planetarium. This is made possible through a transformational gift of approximately $2 million from...
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
Where to find big Halloween displays in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a weekend filled with Halloween fun around KELOLAND. For a third year now, a Sioux Falls development is putting on a contest to help you find some of the most festively spooky houses in town. “This is all lit up after dark,...
Hobo Day Parade to see record number of floats
The Hobo Day parade, the biggest in all of the Dakotas, is celebrating its 110-year anniversary Saturday, Oct. 29. This year’s parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and travel from the SDSU campus toward downtown Brookings. Regen Wiederrich, the Hobo Day Committee’s grand pooba, said he thinks the attendance will skyrocket because of this year’s anniversary.
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday. The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm. Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens,...
Absentee ballot drop-off for Lincoln County in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lincoln County Sheriff deputy and member from the auditor’s office will be in Sioux Falls collecting absentee ballots ahead of the election. They will be at the University of Sioux Falls Sports Complex near 69th Street and Cliff Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, October 27 and November 3.
Police investigate incident in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police responded to a possible stabbing in Sioux Falls Sunday morning. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in and out of the building as part of their investigation....
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
