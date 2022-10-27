ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

05-10-23-35-36

(five, ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $53,000

CALIFORNIA STATE
