KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate last seen in Benton; has active felony warrant for arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock "porch pirate" wanted for swiping a package from a home, has an active felony warrant out for her arrest. North Little Rock police said Friday that 49-year-old Florene Michelle Morales is still wanted in the Oct. 11 theft from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive.
KATV
'Tragic Milestone:' 70th homicide this year brings Little Rock to 1993 record high
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A shooting early Sunday morning marked the 70th homicide this year, matching the city's record high. The shooting claimed the life of David Royal, 34, of Jacksonville, the Little Rock Police Department said. At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at 6 York Drive,...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
KATV
Benton police collect nearly 800 pounds of unwanted meds during drug take-back event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Despite a wet and rainy Saturday, Benton police were still about to host a successful Drug Take Back Day event. The department said they were able to collect over 63 pounds of prescription medications. In addition, over 716 pounds were deposited in their overnight drop-box.
KATV
Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Yell County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing Yell County man. According to the sheriff's department, 68-year-old Daniel Gibson's last known contact was on Oct. 20. Gibson went missing from his residence near Ola, and there has been a search...
KATV
Police searching for a missing Sherwood man; officials need public's assistance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police need your help finding a missing Central Arkansas man. Officials said Benjamin Evans was last seen on October 8 and family members are concerned about his welfare. Police said his known associates have not spoken with him as well. SPD is asking anyone...
KATV
'Phone Outage': Phones lines at the Benton Police Dept.; down until further
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're in need of services from the Benton Police Department, you will need to contact their non-emergency line until further notice. Officials of the department said phone lines are currently down due to a power outage at BNPD. The non-emergency dispatch number at 501-778-1171.
KATV
Silver alert activated for a missing 78-year-old Van Buren woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A silver alert was activated for a missing 78-year-old woman out of Van Buren on Thursday. According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, Janice Jones has been missing since 8 a.m. on Thursday. Jones's last known location was at 466 Paint Brush Lane in...
KATV
Video: Fleeing Arkansas motorcyclist bursts into flame when tased by police in pursuit
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A motorcyclist wearing a gasoline-filled backpack is expected to survive after he caught fire when a pursuing state trooper used a Taser on him, authorities said. The early morning October 13 traffic stop was captured on a dashcam video provided to KATV by Arkansas State...
KATV
Childhood Home of Little Rock 9 Student Being Restored
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock neighborhood associations are banding together this week to begin restoration of the childhood home of Ernest Green, one of the Little Rock Nine and the first African American to graduate from Little Rock Central High School. Patricia Blick, the Executive Director of the...
KATV
Interstate 30 Lane Closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures. A news release said that weather permitting, the closure begins Monday, October 31, with double lane closures on interstate lanes being limited...
KATV
Daddy/Daughter Dinner Banquet and Dance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Dads and daughters will have a great opportunity for a special night out in November. Ron Blackmon, owner of Rock Town Mobile Lazer Tag and Founder of non-profit 'Kidz Night Out' is partnering with First United Methodist Church-Maumelle to bring 'A Girl's Night in Hollywood' to life.
KATV
Lonoke sees big improvements with strategic action plan for their community
(Little Rock, KATV) — Lonoke has been working to rebuild their community over the last few years with their Lonoke 2022 initiative, responsible for many of the city improvements seen today. For the last 5 years Lonoke 22 has worked to implement their strategic action plan to shine a...
KATV
Central Arkansas Water will draw down Lake Maumelle water levels to address plant species
Little Rock (KATV) — Changes to Lake Maumelle are creating a lot of issues for boaters who frequently fish at at Westrock Marina. Rave Lawson is the watershed protection manager with Central Arkansas Water. She told KATV they discovered a plant species in the lake that can be harmful to its drinking supply source.
KATV
Building Bridges, non-profit serving individuals with disabilities
For the last 50 years, a non-profit organization called Building Bridges in Lonoke has been providing skills and opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Executive Director, Janie Sexton of the organization explained what their mission is. "Our goal is to support individuals that have intellectual and developmental disabilities to be part...
