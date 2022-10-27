ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faulkner County, AR

KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR
KATV

Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Yell County Sheriff's Department needs the public's help in finding a missing Yell County man. According to the sheriff's department, 68-year-old Daniel Gibson's last known contact was on Oct. 20. Gibson went missing from his residence near Ola, and there has been a search...
YELL COUNTY, AR
KATV

Childhood Home of Little Rock 9 Student Being Restored

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock neighborhood associations are banding together this week to begin restoration of the childhood home of Ernest Green, one of the Little Rock Nine and the first African American to graduate from Little Rock Central High School. Patricia Blick, the Executive Director of the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Interstate 30 Lane Closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday morning that work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require lane closures. A news release said that weather permitting, the closure begins Monday, October 31, with double lane closures on interstate lanes being limited...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Daddy/Daughter Dinner Banquet and Dance

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Dads and daughters will have a great opportunity for a special night out in November. Ron Blackmon, owner of Rock Town Mobile Lazer Tag and Founder of non-profit 'Kidz Night Out' is partnering with First United Methodist Church-Maumelle to bring 'A Girl's Night in Hollywood' to life.
MAUMELLE, AR
KATV

Building Bridges, non-profit serving individuals with disabilities

For the last 50 years, a non-profit organization called Building Bridges in Lonoke has been providing skills and opportunities to individuals with disabilities. Executive Director, Janie Sexton of the organization explained what their mission is. "Our goal is to support individuals that have intellectual and developmental disabilities to be part...
LONOKE, AR

