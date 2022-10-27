GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- An iconic piece of a western Minnesota town's landscape is gone.Xcel Energy owns the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, also known as the former NSP Plant, that towers over Granite Falls. It was a critical source of energy in the region for 70 years, though it hadn't been used since the 2000s. This morning Xcel and Veit Disposal imploded the plant. "Everybody knows they are coming to Granite Falls when they see the stacks," said Verlyn Kling, a former employee. Sporting NSP jackets and the hard helmets they wore while they worked at the plant, Kling and Dallas...

