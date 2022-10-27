Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Cardinals season ends at Marshall
(Marshall, MN)--The Willmar Cardinals lost to Marshall on the road Saturday night with a final score of 24-13. The first score of the game came with 4:08 left in the first half when Marshall got a touchdown on a 9 yard quarterback keeper to take the lead 7-0. Willmar followed that with a scoring drive of their own at the 2:31 mark in the second quarter with a Ramero Trevino rushing touchdown. The Cardinals missed the ensuing extra point and went to halftime down 10-6.
willmarradio.com
BOLD Football season comes to an end
(Olivia, MN)-- The BOLD Warriors hosted the Minneota Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the Section 5A playoffs. It was a slow start to the game with neither team scoring until a few minutes before the half when the Minneota Vikings scored a touchdown and went into halftime with a score of 6-0 over BOLD.
Lakefield Standard
Huskies stunned in playoff opener
The second-seeded Jackson County Central volleyball team was upset by No. 7 Montevideo Friday in the Section 3AA opener. The loss ends JCC’s season with a record of 18-12. The Huskies won the first set 25-15, but the Thunder Hawks won the next two 25-17 and 25-19. JCC dominated...
SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
SDSU fans may know the name Zach Heins but you may not know his family's story, and the loss that's shaped him into the man he is today.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Landmark Granite Falls power plant demolished
GRANITE FALLS, Minn. -- An iconic piece of a western Minnesota town's landscape is gone.Xcel Energy owns the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant, also known as the former NSP Plant, that towers over Granite Falls. It was a critical source of energy in the region for 70 years, though it hadn't been used since the 2000s. This morning Xcel and Veit Disposal imploded the plant. "Everybody knows they are coming to Granite Falls when they see the stacks," said Verlyn Kling, a former employee. Sporting NSP jackets and the hard helmets they wore while they worked at the plant, Kling and Dallas...
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
KELOLAND TV
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
Man, 40, killed in SUV crash in southwest Minnesota
A Minnesota, man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 40-year-old Eric Dalle, of Edgerton, Minnesota, died in the crash on MN Highway 91 in Chanarambie Township, Murray County. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m., with Dalle heading south in a Dodge Durango when...
headlightherald.com
The road to recovery
Chris Bornitz wasn’t planning on hitting the highway on his Harley on the night of July 29. He also didn’t plan on hitting the ditch after a deer ran out in front of him. That deer, of course, forced Bornitz to swerve and lay down his bike on a highway between Storden and Walnut Grove; once he entered the ditch, he went through the handle bars and his right knee hit the gas tank.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
gowatertown.net
Contractor will pay liquidated damages for missing completion date on Watertown’s Highway 212 project (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Today (Friday) is the scheduled completion date for the Highway 212 construction project in Watertown. One trip through the construction zone makes it obvious construction crews will not meet that deadline. South Dakota Department of Transportation Engineer Bryce Olson says that means the general contractor, in this case...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Waverly. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street when the car left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car went into the north ditch where it rolled.
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorists navigate the new overpass and roundabouts near Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--It was good to see motorists being able to travel on the new bridge over the railroad tracks near Glenwood as the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 on Thursday. The highway had been closed since April for construction of the new overpass. MnDOT says that motorists are...
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash Near New London
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle crash by New London on Tuesday morning at 8:34. It occurred at the intersection of state highways 9 and 23. A 2012 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Dunia Awale of Willmar was southbound on 23 and a 2015 Toyota Prius, driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross the highway and struck the Captiva. Awale suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar. The New London Ambulance and Centra Care EMS assisted.
Swift County Monitor
Controlled MnDOT ditch burn gets out of control
As farmers near Danvers harvested their crops Oct. 17, they noticed something that was hard to believe considering - a Minnesota Department of Transportation crew started burning a ditch on the south side of U.S. Highway 12. Swift County was in a severe drought and the National Weather Service had...
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Head-On Crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at 6:36 on County Road 23 – about a half mile west of 45th Street Southeast. 35-year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west-bound on 23, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and crossed over into the east-bound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford Edge – driven by 29-year-old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi. Sandoval was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with unknown injuries, and Engel was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
