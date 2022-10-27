ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

KELOLAND

Jacks dominate on Hobo Day, coast 49-7 past Indiana St.

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State, 49-7, before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop the Missouri […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF drops 2nd straight, 38-24 against Minnesota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The No. 19 Cougars fell to (RV) Minnesota State today, 24-38, in their second loss of the season moving to a record of 7-2. Once again, the Cougars opened the game strong with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore, Jacqueze Lockett to put USF on the board first. Mankato would […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Busy day in college football as teams make push for postseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All across the region, the push for postseason play is already underway with plenty of upsets and close games on the line. Click the video player above to watch highlights of Saturday’s games, including action from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the NSIC, GPAC, and more scores as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:. 11AAA Playoffs. - Washington...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans

After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND

Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion announces plans for new planetarium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Pavilion announced plans today to create a new state-of- the-art planetarium in Sioux Falls. The existing Wells Fargo CineDome will be transformed into both a theater and a planetarium. This is made possible through a transformational gift of approximately $2 million from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Warm weather will soon return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3 p.m. Gov. Noem’s press release says, “Gov. Glenn...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers

The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

