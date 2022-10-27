Read full article on original website
Jacks dominate on Hobo Day, coast 49-7 past Indiana St.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State, 49-7, before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop the Missouri […]
USF drops 2nd straight, 38-24 against Minnesota State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The No. 19 Cougars fell to (RV) Minnesota State today, 24-38, in their second loss of the season moving to a record of 7-2. Once again, the Cougars opened the game strong with a 19-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore, Jacqueze Lockett to put USF on the board first. Mankato would […]
Busy day in college football as teams make push for postseason
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All across the region, the push for postseason play is already underway with plenty of upsets and close games on the line. Click the video player above to watch highlights of Saturday’s games, including action from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the NSIC, GPAC, and more scores as well.
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
SDSU’s Zach Heins: Purpose born from tragic loss
SDSU fans may know the name Zach Heins but you may not know his family's story, and the loss that's shaped him into the man he is today.
Mid-major preview: No. 23 South Dakota State, No. 24 Princeton looking to tangle with the best
We begin our conference preview series with a look at the mid-major teams that are ranked or receiving votes. No. 23 South Dakota State (Summit League) Players to watch (preseason All-Summit League list): Myah Selland (First Team), Paiton Burckhard (First), Paige Meyer (First), Tori Nelson (Second) The Jackrabbits split with...
FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:. 11AAA Playoffs. - Washington...
Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans
After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 29th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — ZooBoo is a non-scary Halloween event for little ghosts and goblins at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. There will be hundreds of painted and carved pumpkins, the Creepy Carousel and train rides plus trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s also Sensory Saturday from 9-10 a.m. for children with sensory needs. Admission to ZooBoo is $15, $5 for zoo members.
Washington Pavilion announces plans for new planetarium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Pavilion announced plans today to create a new state-of- the-art planetarium in Sioux Falls. The existing Wells Fargo CineDome will be transformed into both a theater and a planetarium. This is made possible through a transformational gift of approximately $2 million from...
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
South Dakota Veterans Cemetery unveiling “guardians” next month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will host an unveiling ceremony at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Two eagle sculptures, serving as “guardians” of the Cemetery, will be located on the gates of the main entrance. Cemetery Director Erin Brown says the eagles will be “watching over the veterans and their loved ones who chose to make the Cemetery their forever home”. The sculptures were funded by private donations. The ceremony will take place at 1 pm on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
Warm weather will soon return
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clouds and rain kept temperatures cooler than average in eastern KELOLAND, but that will soon change. Here’s an interesting stat. Today marks the sixth day this month with measurable rain in Sioux Falls, that’s actually average. The six days of measurable rain add up to a climate average of two and a third inches. Through Wednesday, the five rain days we’ve had have only added to .20″.
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3 p.m. Gov. Noem’s press release says, “Gov. Glenn...
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
