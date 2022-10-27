Read full article on original website
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
St. Clair/Loyola storms past Blooming Prairie
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato. The event celebrates contemporary Halloween traditions, with local businesses and community members handing out candy for Trick-or-Treating, but the main events are more traditional.
Springfield defeats Madelia 3-0
MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Springfield Tigers volleyball team defeated the Madelia Blackhawks in straight sets to advance in the section tournament. The Tigers will play Cleveland Tuesday at St. Peter High School beginning at 6 p.m.
Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign. Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way's Board of Directors.
MCHS Mankato relaunches ‘Mayo Mile’ program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato is relaunching it’s “Mayo Mile” program. The health initiative was first launched in March, 2020, but was shut down due to the pandemic. The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path at the Mayo Clinic Health System...
Fairmont wins battle of the Cards advancing to Section 3AAA title game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team hosted Luverne in the Section 3AAA semifinals Saturday. Fairmont wins by a final of 35-0. Cardinals play Waseca for the Section 3AAA Title game on Friday.
Meet Leelah: A successful BENCHS adoption
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is adopt a shelter dog month. according to the American Humane Society, it’s estimated up to four million animals are waiting in shelters. Typically each Friday, we feature a pet from BENCHS, waiting to be adopted. This is the story of Leelah, a dog...
BEA rolls to win over Maple River
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
Furry’s OT heroics lifts MSU past Bowling Green
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (4-3) defeated Bowling Green 3-2 in overtime to open up its CCHA schedule on a high note. The Mavericks saw three players net their first goals of the season. Junior Ondrej Pavel put the puck into a open net to give MSU a 1-0 lead in the first period. Later, sophomore Tanner Edwards scored off his own rebound in the second frame, before Bowling Green tied the game up at two to force overtime.
Minnesota State captures NSIC regular season title
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s soccer team played host to Concordia-St. Paul to close out the regular season Thursday. MSU wins 1-0 thanks to a goal from Jenny Vetter. Mavericks win the NSIC regular season title and will shift focus to the conference’s postseason tournament which...
Day of the Dead: Traditional celebration comes to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato gets ready for the Halloween weekend, Kelsey and Lisa wanted to highlight one special event in Mankato, Day of the Dead, that last year attracted more than 10,000 people, a number that will grow this year. The Day of the Dead is a traditional...
Maverick Insider: MSU set for pivotal match-up against USF (Part 2)
Election Day is now less than two weeks away. And for many school districts, that means voters will decide schools' budgets for the next decade. Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA mentor program is making an impact on Mankato youth. A mentor with the YMCA program, Big
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding and adding a second location have been in the works since 2017.
Food Friday: Purple Goose in Janesville serves up the tasty goods
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Between color and type, the countertop options are truly endless. Kelsey and Lisa visited Elegant Creations in Waseca
Big Brother, Big Sister: YMCA program is making an impact on Mankato youth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato is lucky to have a great local program through the local Family YMCA. It’s called the Big Brothers/Big Sister program. A mentor with the program, Kayla Kampsen, joined Kelsey and Lisa to talk more about the impact it has on the area youth.
Loyola Catholic School purchases its entire campus on the Hill
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “Catholic education has been here for 100 years, and with the securing of the campus, we plan for the next 100 years,” head of Loyola Catholic School Dr. Claudia Roesler said. As of September 28, Loyola Catholic School purchased the entirety of its campus...
YMCA board members plan for future without eastside location
Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Between color and type, the countertop options are truly endless. Kelsey and Lisa visited Elegant Creations in Waseca
Mankato Brewery celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Brewery said it’s time to raise a glass as it celebrates 10 years of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. In this case, their specialty beer that celebrates the holiday tradition. Bright and Light is one of the newest Mankato Brewery drinks. It’s inspired by the brilliant...
United Way seeking board members, making progress in 2023 fundraising campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Applications are now open for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Board of Directors. The nonprofit aims to unite the community to secure and invest resources to improve people’s lives. It serves Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca Counties. United Way is led by...
Flu vaccines may lower stroke risk, new study shows
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - New research from the American Heart Association shows flu vaccines may lower the risk of stroke in adults, especially those 45 and younger. AHA found 38% of hospitalized people who had flu-like illness within a month of their hospitalization were more likely to have a stroke than those with different sicknesses, but patients who had gotten a flu shot within the year before saw their stroke risk go down by 11%.
