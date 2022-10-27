Read full article on original website
No. 1 Frontier girls volleyball earns 17th consecutive WMass title with 3-0 Class C win over No. 2 Easthampton
CHICOPEE — With No. 1 Frontier leading the match by two sets in the Western Massachusetts Class C Final, it regained the serve after the Red Hawks’ 11th point of the third set. This put the ball in the hands of Jillian Apanell, who did not let go...
No. 3 Frontier boys soccer’s defense steps up in WMass Class C semi win over No. 2 Pope Francis
SPRINGFIELD — Frontier’s Chanhee Son had control of the ball in the right corner of the field on Pope Francis’s side. The junior captain looked up to see if there was anyone open to score the first goal of the game with a little over 20 minutes left in the second half.
No. 1 Central football defeats No. 5 Minnechaug, turns toward postseason goals
WILBRAHAM – The No. 1 Central football team concluded its regular season with a 46-3 win over No. 5 Minnechaug on Friday night at Falcon Field.
Western Mass. Soccer Tournament Scoreboard for Oct. 28: No. 1 Belchertown boys, girls defeat No. 4 Hampshire & more
Hannah Murphy guides No. 1 Monson girls soccer offense past No. 4 Palmer in WMass Class D semi
MONSON — Freshman Hannah Murphy’s dominance in the offensive end helped No. 1 Monson girls’ soccer earn a 7-1 win over No. 4 Palmer in the Western Massachusetts Class D semifinals Saturday.
No. 2 Longmeadow boys soccer defeats No. 3 East Longmeadow in Western Mass. Class A semifinals, 4-1 (photos)
LONGMEADOW – No. 2 Longmeadow boys soccer advanced to the Western Mass. Class A finals on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over No. 3 East Longmeadow.
HS Football: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings
No. 2 Northampton football defeats No. 9 Agawam, 19-14, wins Suburban South for first time since ‘96
NORTHAMPTON — No. 2 Northampton defeated No. 9 Agawam, 19-14, in a Suburban South battle Friday. With the win, the Blue Devils clinched the Suburban South regular-season title, the school’s first since 1996.
No. 11 Chicopee Comp football defeats No. 10 Holyoke, picks up first win of season (photos)
CHICOPEE – Both No. 10 Holyoke and No. 11 Chicopee Comp have had long seasons, as the programs came into Week 8 with one win between them over fourteen combined games.
Game of the Week: No. 7 West Springfield football vs. No. 8 Wahconah storylines, keys to the game
Live Coverage: Sunday’s Western Mass. girls volleyball, cross country championships
Four girls volleyball teams and a slate of cross country runners will take home Western Massachusetts titles Sunday in the first of four days of sectional championships in the region. A pair of volleyball doubleheaders will take place at West Springfield High School and Chicopee Comp, with games slated for...
