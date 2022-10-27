Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota high school football hit section semifinals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football playoffs are in full swing in Minnesota, with section semifinal matchups going down all across the state. Click the video player above to view local highlights and scores.
dakotanewsnow.com
Busy day in college football as teams make push for postseason
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All across the region, the push for postseason play is already underway with plenty of upsets and close games on the line. Click the video player above to watch highlights of Saturday’s games, including action from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the NSIC, GPAC, and more scores as well.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bouman to start for South Dakota against Youngstown State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although they’ll need a lot of help to get there, the South Dakota Coyotes are hoping they still have a path to the FCS Playoffs. And they’ll head into their next game against Youngstown State with a new starting quarterback. Aidan...
dakotanewsnow.com
High school football playoffs kickoff in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa high school football playoffs have kicked off, with plenty of teams in northwestern Iowa having favorable home matches to begin the chase to Cedar Falls. Click the video player above to view first round action!
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:. 11AAA Playoffs. - Washington...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at home, and sweep the Jackrabbits in the regular season. The Coyotes extend their win streak to eight games and remain at the top of the Summit League Standings.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester. Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships...
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces plans for new planetarium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Pavilion announced plans today to create a new state-of- the-art planetarium in Sioux Falls. The existing Wells Fargo CineDome will be transformed into both a theater and a planetarium. This is made possible through a transformational gift of approximately $2 million from...
dakotanewsnow.com
Trunk or Treat event in Hartford Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat event in the West Central Middle School Parking Lot Saturday. The event will feature several community businesses and kicks off at 3:00 pm. Events Committee Chair for the chamber, Dr. Joel Martens,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Voting update: absentee locations and hours, drive-thru for Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -At the county administration building at 6th and Minnesota Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte and his staff oversee voting. Kyte says, the ballot is longer this year. “So if you’re a Sioux Falls resident, you’re going to have 30 questions. If you live outside...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pumpkin carving safety tips
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health hand surgeon Dr. Hao Li, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning, to give us some pumpkin carving safety tips. He tells us how to avoid any injuries this Halloween.
dakotanewsnow.com
Active police investigation in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Crime Lab along with several SFPD cars are at a house in central Sioux Falls. A neighbor told Dakota News Now they heard sirens around 5 o’clock Sunday morning. The investigation is happening in central Sioux Falls around 9th and Duluth.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3 p.m. Gov. Noem’s press release says, “Gov. Glenn...
dakotanewsnow.com
USD granted $1 Million to grow South Dakota nursing workforce
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two leaders of the University of South Dakota’s Department of Nursing have garnered a substantial grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas in South Dakota, according to a press release from the university.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
dakotanewsnow.com
Nice weather through the weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a little patchy fog in eastern parts of the region this morning. That should burn out quickly and we’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs will be in the 60s for everyone with a light southwest wind. Overnight, we’ll stay clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40.
dakotanewsnow.com
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls. In a tweet Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said it is looking for information about the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith. He also goes by King.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person. Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Go Green to Save Green’ event to highlight homeowner rebates, tax credits for upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Inflation Reduction Act is injecting $369 billion in part to combat climate change and invest in clean energy over the next ten years - For homeowners, there are rebates and tax credits on heat pumps, upgraded wiring, appliances, insulation, and solar power. Arlene...
Comments / 0