Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Esko, North Branch football advance to Section Finals
Saturday rang the bell on prep football Section Semifinal games in the Northland. No.1 Esko hosted No.4 Two Harbors, winning 43-7. Makoi Perich recorded a multi-touchdown game, they will face Pequot Lakes for the Section Final next Thursday at Malosky Stadium, Kickoff at 7:00 p.m. No.3 North Branch took a...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey tops Cornell on Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking for back-to-back victories against Cornell on Saturday. Dominic James opened the scoring for UMD with a breakaway tally in the first period, along with another goal later in the game. Zach Stejskal made 31 saves in the game,...
WDIO-TV
Nina Jobst-Smith scores in OT completing No. 5 UMD’s rally to best No. 3 Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was at home Friday afternoon, hosting the number three ranked Wisconsin Badgers. The Badgers came into the game with a 9-1 record, winning their last nine games in a row. Lacey Eden scored the first goal for the Badgers in...
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey scores late goal to top Cornell
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team hosted Cornell Big Red on Friday, as the teams faced off for the first time since 2005. Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser opened the scoring for UMD with a goal from the Blue line. Cornell tied the game in the second period,...
WDIO-TV
Enger Park Golf Course closing for season
Get that last round of golf in! The Enger Park Golf Course will be closing for the season on Wednesday, November 2. This includes the driving range. Acording to the Duluth Parks and Recreation, the Enger Park Golf Course Clubhouse will be open on Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm for golf holiday shopping. Hours for the remainder of the off season will be posted on www.golfduluth.com. Gift certificates are always available online at.
WDIO-TV
Sturgeon Lake man loses 100 pounds thanks to support from TOPS
Ross Anderson struggled with his weight his whole life. “I’d done the diets. Had my stomach stapled in 1982. The weight would come off. But then it would creep back on,” he shared. When the Sturgeon Lake man retired from nursing in December of 2000, he weighed...
WDIO-TV
Power outage planned near Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly
Lake Country Power is letting customers know that there will be a planned power outage next week. Lake Country Power says the outage will begin at 0:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2 and continue for approximately three hours. Areas affected include Goodland, Hibbing, Pengilly and surrounding areas. Power for the...
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Warm and quiet through Halloween
Our Friday begins with much miler conditions compared to yesterday morning’s frost. The average high in Duluth is 47, which was our temp at 5 am! This warm up is in part because of thicker cloud cover overnight. Those clouds erode from the northwest this morning with plenty of sunshine on tap today. The other cause is a breezy southwest wind that’s bringing a return of above average temperatures to the Northland. This wind will be gusting around 25 mph today.
FOX 21 Online
No Injuries From Apartment Building Fire in Carlton
CARLTON, Minn. – Multiple families are without their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Carlton. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says the 911 call was made at 3:41 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 218 Chestnut Avenue. The caller said an electrical fire had started on the second story in the multi-family apartment complex.
As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high
Hibbing Taconite is either going to close in early 2024 or stay open for decades. It depends on who’s telling the truth — and the role politics played in a botched story about 740 jobs being lost as Minnesota’s second largest mine runs out of iron ore. It all begins midday Thursday with this breaking news […] The post As Range mine’s ore runs low, election year drama runs high appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
Seriously? Some Jerk Dumped A Mobile Home In The Ditch In Douglas County
My friend Linda told me about a mess that happened in Douglas County. Apparently, someone dumped a mobile home in the ditch near Maple, Wisconsin last week. Seriously, it was an entire mobile home that was complete junk. It was dumped in a deep ditch just off the road at...
What Will The Reconstruction Of Central Entrance In Duluth Look Like? MNDOT Shares Plans
It's one of the busiest traffic corridors in Duluth besides I-35. Central Entrance (a part of Highway 194) is a vital link that connects the downtown area to everything that goes on "over the hill" - from the mall area to Hermantown and beyond. It's also going to look a...
boreal.org
Union: HibTac likely to run out of ore and close by end of 2024; Cliffs says otherwise
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - HibTac’s open mine pit operation on the Iron Range is accelerating its timeline for closure. According to USW Local 2705 President Chris Johnson, Cleveland Cliffs had previously indicated the mine would run out of ore and close in 2025 or 2026. However, the...
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
FOX 21 Online
4 Buildings Could See Future Redevelopment In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Four buildings in Downtown Duluth have been targeted to be a future redevelopment site, including one damaged by a fire last month. The Duluth Economic Development Authority passed a resolution this week to declare the buildings on the 500 block of East Fourth Street, “Structurally Substandard.”
Video Of Duluth Schnauzer Goes Viral After It Defends Home From Black Bear
A 12-year-old schnauzer has become a star on the internet after he stands his ground in the face of a black bear. USA Today posted the video to its Twitter and YouTube channel showing the dog from Duluth, Minnesota defending his home. The bear must have been roaming around for...
boreal.org
The Iron Range is now home to the nation’s second largest solar panel manufacturing facility
The second largest solar panel manufacturing facility in the United States held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday in Mountain Iron. “It means that Minnestoa’s Iron Range and Minnesota are going to be at the forefront of this clean energy transition,” said Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN). Heliene has been...
WDIO-TV
Hoyt Lakes man loves Halloween, so he created a haunted house experience
Ray Shimmin loves Halloween. “It’s one of my favorite holidays,” he said. He’d set up props outside his home, on the sidewalk. Then it became a tunnel. And now, it’s taken over his garage and his yard. “It takes about a month and a half to put together,” he said.
WDIO-TV
Update: CEO of Cliffs said he’s confident Hibtac will run for decades
The mine life at Hibbing Taconite has been a challenge for years. But the CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs, Lourenco Goncalves, said he is confident that the mine will run for years. Goncalves said it is business as usual, and the potential closure of 2024 is not accurate. He told WDIO that...
Comments / 0