Marathon County, WI

WSAW

Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A high school graduate from Wausau Newman, Taylor Hackel, has been found safe after having not been seen or heard from since Monday, October 24. According to a Facebook post from Taylor’s aunt, Catherine Hackel, at 7:42 p.m. Friday night: “Taylor has been found!!!! Her parents, Paul and Mary are flying over there to pick her up and take her back home. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone for your prayers and thoughts.! The power of prayer is awesome!!! Let’s not stop here, let’s continue praying for those who have not been found yet that one day they will be reunited with their loved ones ...”
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday. This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember. In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Streak of dry and mild weather continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another great weather day on tap to end the weekend Sunday. Perfect weather for any trick or treating plans. Warming through the upcoming work week before a weather maker at the end of the week arrives and drops our temperatures. Sunshine to start Sunday morning, but...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven area teams in volleyball and boys soccer had the ultimate goal of state in mind Saturday, playing in sectional finals. At day’s end, three teams would be celebrating a state berth. In volleyball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood faced off against Edgar, playing in Auburndale. A back-and-forth five-set...
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

Hilight Zone Week 11: Postseason continues with level two featuring area teams

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football playoffs pressed on Friday night, progressing to level two. Several area teams were in action, looking to extend their season. In eight-player, the undefeated Newman Catholic Cardinals were in Merrill to take on the Gilman Pirates. The Cardinals proved their number-one seed. They quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to a Conner Krach rushing touchdown and passing touchdown to Eli Gustafson. At the end of the half, Krach was responsible for five touchdowns, giving the Cardinals a 42-6 lead. They went on to win handily 48-14. Krach had five rushing touchdowns on the night and intercepted two passes on defense.
WAUSAU, WI

