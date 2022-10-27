Read full article on original website
WSAW
Aspirus remains in-network for Security Health Plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Security Health Plan recently became aware that some of its members recently received a letter from Aspirus that could be interpreted that Aspirus would no longer be an in-network provider for their health plan as of Jan. 1, 2023. “We apologize for the confusion and would...
WSAW
Places to drop off your medication on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The DEA is encouraging people to use medication drop boxes for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. The DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day is also a reminder about the risks of keeping old medications. The day encourages people to turn in unused...
WSAW
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
WSAW
Almost 354K Wisconsinites have voted early, more than 7,100 in Marathon Co.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Almost 14-million people across 44 states have already voted, according to Edison Research and Catalist. In Wisconsin, as of Thursday morning, that number is 353,929. 288,851 by mail. 65,078 since in person started Tuesday. In Marathon County, 6,082 people have sent in their ballots with another...
WSAW
UPDATE: Wausau Newman grad found safe
WSAW
Family: Wausau grad last seen near Catholic University in D.C. found safe
WSAW
Clean Slate Coffee House, Riverside Fire District team up for 2nd annual Trick-Or-Treat event
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the Halloween season, The exciting wait for trick-or-treating can be a tough one. Fortunately, Clean Slate Coffee House and the Riverside Fire District created a Trick-Or-Treat event to help end that wait for those that stopped by. “Oh it’s definitely spooky season...
WSAW
Wausau house boasts spectral inhabitants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pink mansion at 1314 Grand Avenue is a revered part of Wausau history. “The building was originally built in 1894. It was built at 1210 Grand Avenue which is about 3 blocks to the north and was moved here in 1981,” said owner Adam Doede.
WSAW
W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids to reopen
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - W. Jackson Street in Wisconsin Rapids is scheduled to open by the end of the day Friday. This summer, a redesign project took place in the area of the Wisconsin Rapids City Hall. Streets affected included West Grand Avenue, West Jackson Street, 4th Avenue North and 6th Avenue North.
WSAW
Everest’s Mlodik, SPASH boys take first at State Cross Country
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Athletes from all over Wisconsin competed in the 2022 State Cross Country Meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Several area athletes had themselves a day to remember. In girls’ Division 1, D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won her first cross country title. The junior...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Streak of dry and mild weather continues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Another great weather day on tap to end the weekend Sunday. Perfect weather for any trick or treating plans. Warming through the upcoming work week before a weather maker at the end of the week arrives and drops our temperatures. Sunshine to start Sunday morning, but...
WSAW
Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven area teams in volleyball and boys soccer had the ultimate goal of state in mind Saturday, playing in sectional finals. At day’s end, three teams would be celebrating a state berth. In volleyball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood faced off against Edgar, playing in Auburndale. A back-and-forth five-set...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 11: Postseason continues with level two featuring area teams
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The high school football playoffs pressed on Friday night, progressing to level two. Several area teams were in action, looking to extend their season. In eight-player, the undefeated Newman Catholic Cardinals were in Merrill to take on the Gilman Pirates. The Cardinals proved their number-one seed. They quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead, thanks to a Conner Krach rushing touchdown and passing touchdown to Eli Gustafson. At the end of the half, Krach was responsible for five touchdowns, giving the Cardinals a 42-6 lead. They went on to win handily 48-14. Krach had five rushing touchdowns on the night and intercepted two passes on defense.
