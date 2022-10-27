ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Candidates embark on bus tours ahead of Wisconsin election

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Candidates have embarked on bus tours as they work to court voters ahead of Wisconsin’s general election Nov. 8. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hit the trail Friday, making stops across Wisconsin. Evers is facing a challenge...
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl

Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Senate

More than most of the other top Senate races this year, the polling in Wisconsin’s contest has shown a clear pattern. Early on, Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes held a modest but consistent lead. Then, in September, the winds turned, and Republican incumbent Ron Johnson began posting similarly modest, and similarly consistent, leads.
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
22-year-old runs for WI governor

A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
