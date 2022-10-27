Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Candidates embark on bus tours ahead of Wisconsin election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Candidates have embarked on bus tours as they work to court voters ahead of Wisconsin’s general election Nov. 8. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hit the trail Friday, making stops across Wisconsin. Evers is facing a challenge...
Wisconsin 2022 elections: How are ballots counted in Wisconsin?
With the 2022 election almost upon us in Wisconsin, here's what you need to know about how your ballot gets counted.
radioplusinfo.com
10-29-22 johnson, michels make campaign stop in fdl
Republican gubenatorial candidate Tim MIchels and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson are making a last minute push to get voters to the polls. Michels and Johnson made a campaign stop at Republican Party headquarters in Fond du Lac Friday. A little more than a week before the election Michels says he is confident of victory. “I’m predicting a Wisconsin landslide.” Michels said to a cheering crowd. “It’s Wisconsin, it’s a very purple state, so it’s probably going to be about three points, but we’re going to win.” After trailing in August, Johnson says his surge in the polls has come after voters have learned more about his opponent, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes. “I think Wisconsinites are shocked,” Johnson said. “They didn’t realize he (Barnes) thought the founding of America was awful, that he thinks Wisconsinites are racist. He said Wisconsin has institutionalized racism.” The Republican candidates are on a campaign bus tour in the final days of the campaign.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What do I need to vote in Wisconsin?
Here's what you need to know before you plan on either requesting an absentee ballot, voting early or voting on Election Day in Wisconsin for the 2022 elections.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Fiscal Facts: State tax burden drops yet again
Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or its state and local tax collections as a share of personal income in the state — fell in 2020 to its lowest level in at least a generation. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show...
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
Wis. Sec. of State Candidate Loudenbeck wants office involved in elections
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The republican candidate for Wisconsin’s Secretary of State officer believes the way the state oversees elections should fundamentally change. Amy Loudenbeck is running against incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette, who’s served since 1983. Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as an assemblywoman for Wisconsin’s 31st district, says on her website that the Wisconsin Elections Commission should...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
Milwaukee rejects Johnson’s ‘baseless allegations of election impropriety’ on early voting
The Milwaukee mayor’s office is criticizing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) after he appeared to cast doubt on the ability of Republicans to vote early in the city. During a tele-town hall on Monday, Johnson, who is facing a tough reelection battle, encouraged voters in other parts of the state to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away. High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — will likely be decided by slim margins. Down the ballot, however, Wisconsin’s legislative races could have an outsized impact on the purple state’s political future.
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Wisconsin Senate
More than most of the other top Senate races this year, the polling in Wisconsin’s contest has shown a clear pattern. Early on, Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes held a modest but consistent lead. Then, in September, the winds turned, and Republican incumbent Ron Johnson began posting similarly modest, and similarly consistent, leads.
kenosha.com
Ali Nelson elected president of County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Veterans...
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Wisconsin Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden says 'leftists' can't be Christians
Derrick Van Orden, running in the 3rd Congressional District, called leftism and Christianity "incompatible" and called for the country to return to Judeo-Christian values.
Advance Titan
22-year-old runs for WI governor
A 22-year-old Wisconsin native is running for state governor as an independent write-in candidate hoping to bridge the age gap between politicians and their demographics. Seth Haskin, who grew up in St. Croix Falls, is a senior majoring in neuroscience at Bethel University in Minnesota. He said that he became...
newsy.com
Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings
Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
Comments / 0