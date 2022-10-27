Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
BP Rakes in Quarterly Profit of $8.2 Billion as Oil Majors Post Another Round of Bumper Earnings
The British energy major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $8.2 billion for the three months through to the end of September. The world's largest oil and gas majors have reported bumper earnings in recent months, leading to renewed calls for higher taxes on record oil company profits.
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
NBC Philadelphia
CVS Health Raises Outlook as Third Quarter Results Beat Estimates
CVS Health beat Wall Street's expectations in its third quarter earnings report. The company raised its full-year outlook for the second consecutive quarter. CVS also agreed to an opioid settlement totaling around $5 billion. CVS Health reported third quarter earnings Wednesday morning that beat Wall Street's expectations. Here's how the...
NBC Philadelphia
Ford's October Sales Slide 10% Amid Supply Chain Issues
DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. sales last month declined by 10% as the automaker battled through supply chain issues that delayed shipments to dealers. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday reported sales of 158,327 new vehicles in October, which was off from nearly 176,000 units sold during the same month a year earlier. It was the second-straight month of year-over-year declines after two months of double-digit increases over subdued sales constrained by semiconductor shortages.
NBC Philadelphia
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher Ahead of Key Fed Policy Decision
Stock futures were higher on Wednesday morning as investors brace for the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision at the conclusion of its meeting. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.33% and 0.42%, respectively. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up 0.2%. In regular trading,...
NBC Philadelphia
Xpeng Electric Car Deliveries Drop in October to Half of Nio's
BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Xpeng delivered about half the number of cars that rivals Nio and Li Auto did in October, according to company statements Tuesday. While the two other startups reported monthly deliveries of more than 10,000 each, Xpeng said it delivered just 5,101 cars — a third-straight month of decline.
NBC Philadelphia
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC Philadelphia
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Customer and Technology Officer Resigns
Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned. It marks the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer. The company recently appointed interim CEO Sue Gove to the post permanently. Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC Philadelphia
Twitter Reportedly Ready to Cut About 3,700 Employees
Twitter insiders are expecting a 50% overall reduction in force, representing about 3,700 employees, after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk bought the company last week. Musk is expected to require employees once authorized to work remotely to now work out of Twitter offices in and beyond San Francisco, according to Bloomberg.
NBC Philadelphia
Hong Kong's Stock Market Halts Trade When a Typhoon Warning Is Issued – the CEO Says That May Change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
Comments / 0