WALA-TV FOX10
Teen suspect in September shooting surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A teen accused in a September shooting turned himself in at the Mobile County Metro Jail, according to the Mobile Police Department. Cassius Taylor, 19, of Mobile, surrendered Thursday. Jail records show he was a later released on bail. Authorities said officers responding to the 400...
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim identified in Vancleave officer-involved shooting
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A man was shot to death in Vancleave Friday evening in an incident involving a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened around 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd identified the victim to WLOX Saturday morning as 49-year-old Richard Quave Jr. from...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: Three relatives arrested as search for murder suspect continues
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a wanted murder suspect were put behind bars accused of fighting back at Mobile County deputies. Deputies and investigators showed up to a house in Semmes Wednesday looking for Joseph Timmons. Timmons is wanted in the murder of Tristan Bohannon. But according to...
WEAR
Deputies: Man found with multiple gunshot wounds inside Escambia County residence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway following a shooting in Escambia County Saturday afternoon. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one male has been transported to the hospital after he was found in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The incident took place off Medford and Fremont...
One dead in officer-involved shooting Friday night
A man was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. WLOX in Biloxi reports that deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a fatal shooting at approximately 5 p.m. near Brad-AI Drive in Vancleave. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said that deputies responded to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Police looking for bank robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department has an active warrant for 36-year-old Tanner Richard Morgan for a bank robbery that occurred on October 21st at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bayou Blvd. Morgan is a white male who is 5′10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rejecting bid by Mobile County prosecutors, judge reaffirms ruling granting bail to convicted murderer
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday denied a request by prosecutors to revoke the bond of a man convicted last week of murder. It was a last-ditch bid by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to reverse a ruling by Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over David Cordero-Hernandez’s trial because the permanent judge was suspended.
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle PD: Man fired shot at ex-girlfriend
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Citronelle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two felony warrants. Joshua Malcolm Skipper is charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of certain persons forbidden to carrying a pistol. According to...
utv44.com
Hunt for dangerous predator accused of raping Loxley woman continues
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A 49-year-old Loxley woman says she woke up early Thursday morning to a man, who was wearing a badge, banging on her front door yelling "police." Investigators say he pushed his way in the door and beat and raped the woman in her home on County Road 68. Since the Loxley Police Department posted a sketch of the rape suspect Tuesday morning on its Facebook page, it's been shared more than 3,000 times with hundreds more commenting.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man shoots victim during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 59-year-old Theodore man faces a first-degree assault charge in connection with a shooting that wounded another man Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Hunter Street around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday and discovered that the subject, identified as George...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile homeowner shoots burglar, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man shot a burglar who was taking items from his house and detached garage on North Ann Street, police said Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 100 block at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the property owner pulled up to his house and saw a man coming out. He then tried to hold the burglar, but the thief got aggressive and charged the man, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Looking for Rapper Turned Armed Robber
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman. Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.
WEAR
Report: Deputies find Century man smoking cigarette next to shot woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The arrest report for Tuesday's shooting in Escambia County reveals more details about the incident. Joseph Anthony Franklin, 60, of Century, is charged with attempted murder. Deputies say he shot a woman around 8:15 a.m. at a home in the 1200-block McBride Road. She was flown...
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
Pensacola murder suspect danced, laughed when talking about killing, witnesses say
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for a murder that happened in August, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Raven Morgan, 20, was charged with First Degree Premeditated Murder. On Aug. 7, 2022, deputies responded to an unspecified location in reference to a death investigation. They said they found a […]
niceville.com
Former Pensacola doctor arrested for alleged probation violation
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A former Pensacola doctor has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for an alleged probation violation, the agency said in an announcement. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said it arrested Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, this week for violation of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Caught in the Act: MPD seeking alleged thieves
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are hoping the public can help identify suspects in several alleged thefts. In one scene outside a home on Gunn Road, a game camera capturing two alleged thieves walking in a yard and one of them is pushing a baby stroller. Mobile police say...
WALA-TV FOX10
Plea bargain in Mobile capital murder case offers both sides certainty
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A mid-trial plea bargain in the capital murder trial of Markeise Kardell Caldwell on Wednesday offers certainty to both sides in the high-stakes death penalty case. Caldwell’s plea resulted in an automatic sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole. For the defense, Caldwell’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Chickasaw murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Eighteen-year-old Joseph Timmons is now wanted for a shocking crime last Friday. Investigators say Timmons is responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says Bohannon was killed in broad daylight at Paul Divine park in Chickasaw while children were playing nearby.
wdhn.com
Death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys...
