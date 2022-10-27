MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police tells FOX10 News Fugitive Files, a local rapper will have to face the music for using a gun to rob a woman. Take a good look at 19 year old Dennis Lamar III. He’s also known as “Den Den” to fans of his rap. Lamar and two women were trying to help another woman sell her Play Station 4, when the group decided to take a break at Rickarby Park on D-I-P. They got a pizza, but some time during lunch, investigators say Lamar became an armed robber, instead of a rapper. He pulled a gun on the woman, demanded the gaming console, and to empty her pockets. The woman complied, and Lamar, and the two women then drove off, leaving the victim in the park.

MOBILE, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO