KYTV
Branson, Mo. Public Works Department hosting citywide fall cleanup
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson will hold its fall cleanup starting Monday. This is a service the city offers at no cost to help residents properly dispose of large unwanted items that trash haulers do not typically pick up to help keep the Branson community clean. Branson’s...
WIBW
Empire Electric customers see increase in bill due to delivery cost changes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Delivery cost changes have compelled Empire District Electric to increase customers’ monthly bills. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, it concurred with an audit that verified Empire District Electric - Liberty - had raised its customer Transmission Delivery Charge to cover the increase in cost to provide service.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Jellystone Park annexed into Forsyth city limits
After months of discussions Forsyth officials annexed a piece of property owned by the Jellystone Branson Camp Resort into the city limits. The property, which is currently undeveloped agricultural land, runs adjacent to Highway 76 East in front of the resort, was voluntarily annexed by Bill No. 550 at the Thursday, Oct. 13, Board of Aldermen meeting with a 3-1 vote. Ward II Alderman Dennis Winzenried voted against the annexation.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Department, healthcare partners respond to surge of RSV
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth, and Jordan Valley Community Health Center ask families to take precautions as we move further into respiratory illness season. Greene County’s hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. The surge is...
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort
Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt
Missouri House Democratic leader Crystal Quade on Friday demanded to know why a state agency is investigating a southwest Missouri hospital that treated a woman featured in an ad attacking Attorney General Eric Schmitt over state abortion laws. Investigators from the Department of Health and Senior Services visited Freeman Health System in Joplin this week, […] The post Democrat alleges Missouri investigating hospital in retaliation for ad critical of Eric Schmitt appeared first on Missouri Independent.
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Branson takes ownership of White House Theatre property
The city of Branson celebrated taking possession of the White House Theatre property on Thursday, Oct. 20. Members of the Branson Police and Fire Departments along with multiple city leaders appeared in front of the White House Theatre for a group photo and celebration of taking the next step in the process of converting the former theater into the city’s new Public Safety Center.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire claims Brown house in county
A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
fourstateshomepage.com
Know the signs, doctors see RSV increase across the country, know the signs
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Doctors across the country are seeing an increase in cases of a common virus. RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common respiratory virus that sends thousands of young children and babies to the hospital every year in the United States. A pediatrician with Cox Health Medical...
KYTV
Missouri State University has a celebration for its largest donation pool yet
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University hosted a big celebration for the largest fundraising campaign in campus history. Actor, comedian, and MSU Alumni John Goodman hosted live music and live performances, all for the success of current and future MSU students and staff. “I think it’s vital to the...
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield pair says their rental home has black mold; requests for help from landlord are being ignored
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple says their rental house is making them sick. Tony Childers and Jennifer McCowan say they filed complaints with their landlords, FHS Property Management, but are being ignored. “The place needs to be torn down, frankly,” said Jennifer McCowan. They say they didn’t...
Here are 8 tips for keeping your Springfield home’s heating bills down during the winter
Warnings of increased heating bills this winter are common and may have some homeowners and renters wondering what they can do to help bring their heating costs down.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
KYTV
1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
