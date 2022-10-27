Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Matt Hardy Believes The Current WWE Tag Team Title Belt Designs Are A Step Backward
Matt Hardy explains why the current WWE Tag Team Title designs are his least-favorite belt designs ever. Matt Hardy has held a wide variety of championship belts through the years and each of those championship belts has had a unique design. Now, during the recent Q&A podcast on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy is breaking down his favorite and least favorite Championship designs.
More On Billy Gunn Nearly Appearing On WWE Raw Recently
Billy Gunn almost appeared on WWE Raw as an AEW wrestler the same night a NJPW Champion in Karl Anderson returned to WWE. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer noted that Tony Khan specifically wanted mention that Billy Gunn works for AEW for him to appear, and when WWE dragged their feet on making that happen, the appearance was nixed. Fightful reported that night that WWE had at least tossed around the idea of Gunn coming in, but it got much farther than that.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers & Backstage News For October 17-21
- Bianca Belair & Candice LeRae vs. Damage CTRL: Molly Holly. - JBL Promo, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler: Michael Hayes. - United States Title: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. Backstage News. - Although Triple was sidelined with COVID, we've heard he's doing fine. Road Dogg helped run...
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
AEW Has More Full-Time Signed Talent That Haven't Been Announced Yet
Willow Nightingale is all elite. AEW revealed officially that Willow had signed full-time with the company on the October 21 episode of AEW Rampage. Fightful had learned recently that Willow had signed with the company in some capacity, but hadn't confirmed if it was tiered or full-time, but had it confirmed when she'd gained merch on the AEW shop. When Willow finished up with MLW, they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company. Fightful had also been told that as of this summer, indie promotions didn't seem to have to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Regardless, the reaction internally to Willlow's signing was very positive.
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Jay White: Me vs. Kazuchika Okada Is Bigger Than Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada
Switchblade says it's his time and his era. Jay White is now the leader of Bullet Club and has been for several years. White took over the faction following the departure of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page. Jay White has expanded to include new members...
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28): Mandy Rose And Wes Lee In Action
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28) - Women's Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. - Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. - NXT Tag Team...
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
Cora Jade: AJ Lee & Saraya/Paige Inspired Me To Become A Wrestler
Cora Jade reveals her two biggest inspirations to her pro wrestling career. Many current day female performers around the world will name past stars like Lita, Trish Stratus, and Mickie James as their biggest inspiration to start a career in the squared circle. For Cora Jade, who is one of the youngest stars that WWE currently has to offer, her inspirations are a bit more recent.
Wardlow: I Have Girls Chained Up In My Bedroom, But No One In My Basement
Wardlow is preparing for Matt Taven. Wardlow was a guest on Friday's Busted Open Radio and the subject was horror films. During the discussion, Wardlow was asked who in AEW would make for a good horror villain. He couldn't give an answer, but when asked if he had seen the TV show "You" about a loving killer, Wardlow replied, "I have girls chained up in my bedroom, but no one in my basement."
