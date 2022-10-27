Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Monster on Main in Downtown Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This is the one and only Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. Quite befitting for Monday Night’s Halloween festivities. Superheroes, princesses and everything in between filled the streets of Denison for all Hallows Eve, but it was the pets that really stole the show. Some furry...
Van Alstyne ISD announces hiring of district police chief to head new department
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - Van Alstyne ISD has announced the hiring of Jeff Burge as the district’s first police chief. Burge said he’s ready to take this role and build the school district department. “Safety and security of our students and staff is our districts highest priority,”...
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
Powerball jackpot climbs, Whitesboro gas station sells $3 million Mega Million ticket
Whitesboro, Texas (KXII) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to 1.2 billion dollars. With all eyes on the prize during Wednesday’s drawing, one person who bought a ticket in Texoma is celebrating another massive lottery win. “That’s crazy,” said Brian Broyles, who bought a lottery ticket. “Somebody won three million...
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near Pottsboro. The manhunt started when police received a call about a disturbance at the Abbington Junction Apartments around 5 Tuesday evening. Pottsboro Police Chief, Shone Nix said the...
Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow
Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month. The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire. Since that Halloween night, the businesses inside have left looking for other ways to stay afloat. “The challenge has been letting people know that we’re here again,” said Beth Ward, co-owner...
Caney’s Cooper Hardison signs with USAO Golf
CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - Caney High School’s Cooper Hardison is officially headed to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to play for the Drovers Men’s Golf Team. Hardison has been a great one for the Cougars and is excited to take the next step in his golf career.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris. The Paris Police Department said they responded to a call on the 600 block of Bonham St. near the Piggly Wiggly at 12:11 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man bleeding from his head.
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County jury convicted a Durant woman Tuesday of first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of her friend last year. Jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter in the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021, and recommended a sentenced of four years in prison.
Sherman will close season with Liberty after big Wakeland win
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game. The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Authorities in Lamar County are searching for a man they said has been missing since Halloween day. Sheriffs said 25-year-old Matthew Walton is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Walton was last seen wearing brown bib...
Tioga traveling out to Whitewright for season finale
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers and Tioga Bulldogs will play their all-important district finale on Thursday. Tioga is looking to win the outright district championship on Thursday, they are 4-0 and know that have at least a share of the crown already in their possession but they don’t want to share it.
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday afternoon. Antlers Police said they were contacted about the discovery around 3 p.m. Sunday. Antlers Police and the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office responded, and Sheriff BJ Hedgecock contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of...
