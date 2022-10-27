SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game. The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.

