ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QytgW_0ioBAUaQ00

Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.

The airline said the priority boarding means Kraken and Firebirds fans will get to “skate their way to the fast lane, following group B.”

The offer is also valid for travelers who are flying out of Palm Springs International Airport.

Alaska Airlines said the offer will run through the end of the hockey season. The Kraken’s final regular-season game is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Climate Pledge Arena.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idesignarch.com

Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof

Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween

SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport approves $250 million for major updates

Expect more upgrades at Sea-Tac Airport, with the Port of Seattle commission just approving more than $250 million to advance two key projects. This includes the SEA Gateway Project, a partnership with Alaska Airlines to modernize the 40-year-old ticketing, security, and baggage claim areas in the terminal’s north end.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien

Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
BURIEN, WA
rtands.com

Worker suffers traumatic injuries on Sound Transit project

A worker on Sound Transit’s Mountlake Terrace light rail segment is in critical condition after a concrete wall panel fell on him. The panel struck the worker late in the morning on Oct. 27 near 212th Street SW and I-5. The man was tending to a retaining wall at ground level for the Mountlake Terrace light rail project. Sound Transit said it will be working closely with the contractor and authorities to investigate the accident and identify appropriate responses.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Former Federal Way mayor and city councilman in South Korea during Halloween stampede

Federal Way, WA. – The deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul, South Korea, where at least 150 people died, has impacted many across the globe, including in western Washington. KIRO 7 spoke with Michael Park, the former mayor and a former city councilman for Federal Way, who was in Donghae, Federal Way’s sister city. He is now in Seoul and says he has been constantly watching the news updates where he is at and every time a new update comes in, he says it’s heart-wrenching.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
drifttravel.com

Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 Saturday night for the Penguins’ fourth straight loss. Eberle’s goal at 11:20 of the second pulled...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside

And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington

Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
610KONA

VP Harris Visits Seattle, Touts Electric School Buses

(Seattle, WA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is touting investments in new clean school buses during her visit to the Evergreen State. Speaking in Seattle yesterday, Harris talked about one-billion dollars in rebate awards that are being given out thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The administration noted more than 25-million children get to school each day on a diesel-fueled school bus. However, it noted various health problems come as a result of these buses, including asthma. This was Harris' first visit to Seattle since taking office.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Pepper spray, shouting as people clash at anti-transgender rally in Tacoma on Wednesday

A rally held by a British anti-transgender activist and her supporters dissolved into shouting and pepper spray Wednesday at Tacoma’s Tollefson Plaza. Kellie-Jay Keen, who goes by the pseudonym Posie Parker, is on a speaking tour in the United States, supporters told The News Tribune. She’s the head of a group, Standing for Women, which says it supports free speech and women’s sex-based rights. It is virulently anti-transgender.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

How to stay safe while hiking this fall and winter

NORTH BEND, Wash. — As western Washington enters the fall and winter months, volunteer-based nonprofit Seattle Mountain Rescue has some advice for hiking safely. "This time of year, the weather's changing pretty quickly, so being able to have extra clothes so you can stay warm where you are," chairperson Doug McCall said. "Packing a headlamp is also a good idea since it gets dark earlier, and it's better than taking your phone and trying to burn your battery on your phone because you want to use that to be able to call for help if you need help."
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Power outage - it wasn't our turn

Seattle City Light Crew investigated an outage impacting approximately 21,800 customers in the Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Fremont, Wallingford neighborhoods. The notice went up just before 2am and power was restored just before 3am to all but 38 addresses in Fremont. The apparent cause was equipment failure. No visuals.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Windy Thursday for North Sound, coast

It will be a gusty day in some backyards today, especially along the North Sound, Salish Sea and North Coast. The evening commute could be sloppy for those same communities. For the most part, the rain will not arrive in places like Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia until after the sun sets.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
110K+
Followers
139K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy