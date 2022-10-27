Alaska Airlines to offer priority boarding to flyers leaving Paine Field, SEA wearing Kraken jerseys

Flying out of Seattle or Everett any time soon? Make sure to wear your Kraken jersey.

Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday that it will offer priority boarding to all travelers flying out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport or Paine Field in Everett who are wearing jerseys of the Seattle Kraken or gear from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, an American Hockey League expansion team in Palm Springs that is owned and operated by the Kraken.

The airline said the priority boarding means Kraken and Firebirds fans will get to “skate their way to the fast lane, following group B.”

The offer is also valid for travelers who are flying out of Palm Springs International Airport.

Alaska Airlines said the offer will run through the end of the hockey season. The Kraken’s final regular-season game is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. against the Vegas Golden Knights at the Climate Pledge Arena.

