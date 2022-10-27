ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

James Segrest Stadium – Odessa College

Scope of work consists of the construction of a new restroom building, concessions building decorative fence, entrance structure, bleachers on the west and east sides with a total seating of 800 with a press box on the west side bleachers, shade structures, concrete flatwork, landscaping, irrigation, site lighting, field lighting, decorative fencing, chin link fencing, exercise area, artificial turf areas, and miscellaneous site amenities.
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities

ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Midland High

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels beat the rival Midland Bulldogs 48-3 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium. The Rebels led 13-3 at halftime, but exploded in the second half to pull away. Watch the video above for highlights.
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Rip 'N Grip pickleball tournament at Bush Tennis Center

The Permian Panthers defeated the Central Bobcats 43-31 in San Angelo, breaking a tie atop the district standings. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 10/28/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new rocket testing site in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new aerospace company broke ground in Midland County today. Firehawk Aerospace’s new rocket engine testing site is located a few miles behind Southwest Baptist Church. “Made in Midland means something when it’s also in space,” said City Councilmember at large Dan Corrales.
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Odessa to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade. Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building. After the parade,...
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dakota Hoyt of Odessa was sentenced to life in prison today, according to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan. Hoyt was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 28th. After the guilty verdict,...
