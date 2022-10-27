Read full article on original website
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
James Segrest Stadium – Odessa College
Scope of work consists of the construction of a new restroom building, concessions building decorative fence, entrance structure, bleachers on the west and east sides with a total seating of 800 with a press box on the west side bleachers, shade structures, concrete flatwork, landscaping, irrigation, site lighting, field lighting, decorative fencing, chin link fencing, exercise area, artificial turf areas, and miscellaneous site amenities.
Legacy High School holds safe driving contest with Safe2Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School recently completed a month-long safe driving competition in conjunction with the Safe2Drive organization. The school used an app called Safe2Save, which awards drivers with points for every mile they drive without touching their phones. Stacy Payne, a coordinator with Students in Philosophy, worked...
Non-profit looking for women mentors for elementary school girls
MIDLAND, Texas — During lunch once a week at Emerson Elementary School in Midland, you can find the Young Gentlemen's League meeting, which includes elementary schoolers learning from their mentors. "Immediately, you could see just a difference in the boys, especially the first time they put on their suit...
Halloween events happening around the Permian Basin
MIDLAND, Texas — Halloween is coming up on Monday, and communities, businesses and cities around the Permian Basin are celebrating. Many places will be holding events over the weekend to make sure young children can enjoy Halloween fun without staying up to late on a school night. Here is...
Floyd Gwin Park gets new amenities
ODESSA, Texas — Floyd Gwin Park certainly has a long history in Odessa and it’s come a long way since its inception. But the parks and rec department decided to acknowledge the progress was made with the renovations that have been done on it. Friday was the ribbon...
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy Rebels beat the rival Midland Bulldogs 48-3 on Friday at Astound Broadband Stadium. The Rebels led 13-3 at halftime, but exploded in the second half to pull away. Watch the video above for highlights.
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
Midland College celebrates the Aviation Maintenance Technology program reopening
MIDLAND, Texas — The Aviation Maintenance Technology program is back at Midland College and now students will once again be able to have hands on training to become an aviation technician, which is a job that pays well and is in high demand. "We're excited that we're back in...
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Rip 'N Grip pickleball tournament at Bush Tennis Center
The Permian Panthers defeated the Central Bobcats 43-31 in San Angelo, breaking a tie atop the district standings. CBS7 Morning Weather Fri. 10/28/22 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. ECUD aware of ballot issues for some residents due to incorrect voter rolls. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022...
Firehawk Aerospace breaks ground on new rocket testing site in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new aerospace company broke ground in Midland County today. Firehawk Aerospace’s new rocket engine testing site is located a few miles behind Southwest Baptist Church. “Made in Midland means something when it’s also in space,” said City Councilmember at large Dan Corrales.
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Basin Buzz: The spooky path to Midland's Trail of Horrors
MIDLAND, Texas — If you're looking for a place that'll give you the jump scares this Halloween weekend, then look no further than Midland's Trail of Horrors. This was all started by a family who are big fans of Halloween, and every year they aim to be bigger and better.
Odessa to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade
ODESSA, Texas — Odessa community members will come together Saturday to honor Dia de los Muertos with a parade. Participants will meet at the La Hacienda Vieja location in Odessa at 6 p.m. and follow a route that ends at the Ector County ISD Administration Building. After the parade,...
City of Midland files motion to dismiss lawsuit by former Midland Christian employees
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the "Midland Christian Five". The city, as well as Midland police officers Jennie Alonzo, Camilo Fonseca and Rosemary Sharp, have been listed as defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in late August 2022.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dakota Hoyt of Odessa was sentenced to life in prison today, according to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan. Hoyt was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 28th. After the guilty verdict,...
8th grader arrested for telling bus driver he would bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says an 8th grader has been arrested Thursday. The boy, who goes to the Alternative Center, reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun to school the next day and shoot up the school. This student was...
Midland couple has been scaring kids every Halloween for 29 years, they're headlined by a 7-foot-tall clown
MIDLAND, Texas — "Halloween is just a holiday for the kids to get candy and enjoy themselves," homeowner Brian Ridgell said. On one day every October, children get to dress up and go door to door trick or treating. But what about the adults? What do they do for...
