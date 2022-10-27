Read full article on original website
NECN
‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window
A college student in Boston's Brighton neighborhood says she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after finding a man staring at her in the middle of the night. The woman, whom NBC10 Boston is not identifying, says she caught a man standing on the back porch looking into her window early Monday morning as she was heading to bed.
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
NECN
Two People Hospitalized After Shooting in Boston
Boston police are searching for a suspect after a shooting broke out in Dorchester near Hancock Street. At least two people were taken to the hospital when the call came in just before 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Boston EMS. This is the latest in a string of violence in...
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
NECN
Someone Sprayed Cleaning Products on People and Tried Lighting It on Fire, Boston Police Say
Someone was arrested Thursday after allegedly spraying aerosol cleaning products on customers at a Boston supermarket and then trying to light the chemicals on fire with a lighter, according to the city's police department. Police responded to the Roche Brothers on Summer Street in Downtown Boston before 5 p.m. for...
WCVB
Mass. correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by inmate in gym, released from Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — Massachusetts correction officer Matthew Tidman, who was attacked and severely injured while on the job in a prison in August, was released from Spaulding Rehab on Friday. Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a metal bar that was...
WNYT
Child, 7, found with loaded gun at Boston school
A 7-year-old student in Boston was found with a loaded gun in school. School officials found the loaded semi-automatic gun in the student’s backpack. “I’m speechless. I don’t have the words. This is truly devastating. We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm.”
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, New Hampshire, Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry, who encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery, holding an axe.
universalhub.com
Police continue hunt for Cambridge grope-and-go attacker, who runs away balancing on his toes
Cambridge Police report they are looking for a man they say has groped women in Harvard and Porter squares this year, after which he darted away, "running on his toes." Aug. 24, 3:20 p.m., Prescott Street and Broadway: Man came up behind woman and grabbed her chest from behind. When she turned around, he laughed and ran away towards Prescott and Cambridge Street.
NECN
Harvard Students Warned After Series of Overnight Break-ins
Students at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are on alert after someone broke into multiple dorms overnight, swiping pricey electronics among other things. The Harvard University Police Department sent a warning to students on Saturday, saying four incidents had been reported. According to campus police, all four break-ins happened at...
NECN
BPS Superintendent ‘Speechless' After Loaded Gun Found on 7-Year-Old Student
City and education leaders are looking for answers Friday, after police say a loaded gun was brought to a Boston school by a 7-year-old student Thursday. It was a semi-automatic gun and was found in the backpack of the student, a police source directly related to the investigation told the NBC10 Boston Investigators. It happened at Up Academy Holland School, which is in Dorchester.
NECN
Arrest Made After Gun Reported Near Boston's Excel High School
A South Boston school was placed in safe mode as officers searched for a person who may have a gun, police said. Officers were seen at the school, Excel High School, Friday, and the safe mode was lifted after some time. Police said around 5 p.m. that an arrest had...
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
WMUR.com
Nashua man found asleep at wheel with crack pipe in hand charged with DUI, police say
WINDHAM, N.H. — A Nashua man is facing DUI charges after police said he fell asleep while behind the wheel in Windham. Windham police said on Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to Indian Road for the report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the driver asleep behind the wheel.
NECN
Man Injured After Shooting in Manchester, NH
Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night. Police said they arrived in the area between Myrtle and Oak streets after officers had heard gunshots. Witnesses said they saw a car leaving the area at high speed. An 18-year-old victim was dropped off at...
NECN
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
NECN
Boston Seeing Increased Reports of Drugged Drinks
An increase in reports of spiked drinks in Boston has the City Council taking action. On Friday they held a hearing on how to prevent the issue and how to better help victims. The City Council said they’ve been told there is a noticeable increase in spiked drinks in the city.
Firefighters help surprise teen with Halloween costume that fits his wheelchair
BOSTON -- A high school student from Roslindale got the perfect Halloween costume to complement his wheelchair on Friday. Jose Bello suffers from muscular dystrophy, which leaves him wheelchair-bound, but he also loves firefighters. This Halloween, his mother reached out to a company called Magic Wheelchair to get her son a costume. Much to her surprise, the company, along with the Boston Firefighters Union, made her son a firetruck costume complete with lights and sirens. "When I heard of Magic Wheelchair and saw the incredible work that they have done especially for MDA families, I knew I wanted Jose to have this experience as well," said mother Stephanie Bello. She filled out the application and said he wanted a fire truck."For as long as I can remember Jose has always admired and loved firefighters," Stephanie said. "Jose talks about how brave firefighters are and how strong they are and how he wants to be just like them." The Muscular Dystrophy Association, the local firefighters union, and Magic Wheelchair all said events like Friday's are important to raise awareness about the disease.
NECN
Driver Escapes After Leading Police on High Speed, Multi-State Chase
The driver who led police on a high speed chase through New Hampshire into Maine and back into New Hampshire overnight remains on the loose Thursday, though police said they have identified the person and will be issuing a warrant for their arrest. New Hampshire State Police said they attempted...
