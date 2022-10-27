ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

PorchFest 2022: Supporting the Arts in Jacksonville's Inner Core (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)

PorchFest is a free event held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. During the afternoon, dozens of bands perform on porches throughout this beautiful neighborhood. Food trucks are plentiful and a variety of craft beer and wine is available for purchase. Proceeds of PorchFest support arts related activities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
First Coast News

Jay Fund volunteer needs your help!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year the NASCAR Foundation presents the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to volunteers who go above and beyond for organizations dedicated to helping the lives of kids in racing communities across the country. This year, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund's very own, Tracy Williams is one...
First Coast News

JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
First Coast News

Celebrate with Miles Jaye this November (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)

Former Village People "Cop" and Teddy Pendergrass protégé, Miles Jaye celebrates a 35-year music industry career and his 65th birthday Saturday, November 12, 2022, with a special evening of music and entertainment at Jacksonville's WJCT Soundstage. The event will be hosted by Duval's HOT 99.5 FM and Central Florida's STAR 94.5 FM radio personality JoJo O'Neal.
