Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
PorchFest 2022: Supporting the Arts in Jacksonville's Inner Core (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)
PorchFest is a free event held in Historic Springfield, a community just north of downtown Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. During the afternoon, dozens of bands perform on porches throughout this beautiful neighborhood. Food trucks are plentiful and a variety of craft beer and wine is available for purchase. Proceeds of PorchFest support arts related activities in Jacksonville’s urban core.
Jay Fund volunteer needs your help!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every year the NASCAR Foundation presents the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award to volunteers who go above and beyond for organizations dedicated to helping the lives of kids in racing communities across the country. This year, Tom Coughlin Jay Fund's very own, Tracy Williams is one...
'She always brought a smile': Fernandina Beach restaurant mourning the death of employee
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Fernandina Beach restaurant is mourning the loss of a beloved employee. Over the weekend, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Charlton, County Georgia. Georgia State Patrol says a Jeep Wrangler driven by Tanya Williamson was hit by another vehicle on her way home...
Glynn County woman runs man over with car, life-flighted to Jacksonville in critical condition
Glynn County, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a woman ran a man over with her car last Tuesday. STORY: Woman found dead after commotion in Southside apartment complex, suspect at large. According to the police report, on Oct. 25, an officer responded around 4:32...
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
Misdemeanor charge possible for owner of dogs that fatally mauled Interlachen mail worker, says SA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former owner of a pack of dogs in Interlachen that killed a 61-year-old postal worker may face a second-degree misdemeanor charge. The woman was attacked back in August after her car broke down on the side of the road, and later died from her injuries, the U.S. Postal Service confirmed.
Witnesses take the stand in Day 1 of testimony for accused killer Chad Absher in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 is standing trial for first-degree murder this week. Jury selection began Monday, five years to the day...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
‘It’s very sad’: Concerns voiced about Regency Square Mall conditions, ownership says repairs are on
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Community members are voicing their concerns about a Jacksonville shopping mall that’s been around for more than five decades. At Regency Square Mall, leaks in the ceiling, mold and other issues have customers worried about their health and safety. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville nonprofit Pine Castle celebrating 70th Anniversary
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville non-profit, Pine Castle is celebrating its 70th anniversary in a big way. The organization has made some major improvements to continue its mission to serve adults with intellectual and developmental differences all with the help of a $2.25 million campaign. CEO Lori Ann Whittington says...
Verify: No, antisemitic messages in Downtown Jacksonville don't break the law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An antisemitic message was broadcast on the outside of TIAA Bank Field and the 11 E. Forsyth building this weekend. Videos of the message on social media prompted state and local leaders to condemn the hateful words. THE QUESTION. The message is hurtful, but does it...
Jacksonville police: Antisemitic displays after Georgia/Florida game protected by First Amendment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office distributed a press release, confirming it is aware of the issue. Photos and videos of the words: "Kanye was right...
Jewish leaders, community speak out after antisemitic message at Georgia/Florida game
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — More than 75,000 fans at the Georgia-Florida game could've witnessed an antisemitic message displayed on the back of TIAA Bank Field Saturday night. The message was the latest in a string of antisemitic acts that have plagued Jacksonville for several months. "I don't think...
Photos: Halloween costumes from across the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's finally Halloween! We asked First Coast News viewers to submit their best Halloween costume. From positively adorable to slightly scary, here are some of the best costumes we've seen so far. Of course some of the news staff had to join in on the fun.
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is Back Nov. 3rd-13th (FCL Nov. 2, 2022)
Throughout the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, there are numerous daily specials! Be sure to check and see if there's a special on the day you're visiting prior to purchasing your admission and ride armband! Don't forget, each daily concert is included with your daily admission!
Video shows gunfire, officer shot in back before suspect speeds from scene in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video has not been altered in any way by First Coast News. All edits were done by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) Bodycam footage has been released from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after an officer was reportedly ambushed and shot back in October. JSO says 37-year-old...
Sheriff candidates talk about possible solutions as homicide cases rise in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Golf Brook Drive is a street where police say a man in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound Saturday. He died at the hospital. A First Coast Crime Stoppers sign now sits in the area of the incident. Jacksonville Sheriff...
Celebrate with Miles Jaye this November (FCL Nov. 1, 2022)
Former Village People "Cop" and Teddy Pendergrass protégé, Miles Jaye celebrates a 35-year music industry career and his 65th birthday Saturday, November 12, 2022, with a special evening of music and entertainment at Jacksonville's WJCT Soundstage. The event will be hosted by Duval's HOT 99.5 FM and Central Florida's STAR 94.5 FM radio personality JoJo O'Neal.
