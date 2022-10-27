STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The world got a peek at J.T. Tuimoloau’s potential in Ohio State football’s 44-31 win over Penn State. Anytime a play needed to be made, he did just that from the defense’s opening drive. He got things started by tipping a pass from Sean Clifford that landed in the hands of Zach Harrison. Then he followed up on the next drive with an interception that showed off his ability to make a play on the ball in coverage as if he was a defensive back. Except he’s 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. He’s not supposed to be able to move like that.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO