Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Student Stars: Alexandra Liskai awarded Ohio State scholarship
Alexandra Liskai, of Woodville, has been selected to receive the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Agricultural Education Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Liskai is an agriscience education major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from funds provided through...
Dave Yost for Ohio attorney general: endorsement editorial
In his first term as Ohio attorney general, Columbus Republican Dave Yost has too often succumbed to the temptation of showboating, joining high-profile national cases of little relevance or importance to Ohio taxpayers. One example: a case filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking Biden administration records on supposed “federal intimidation” of parents who raise concerns at school board meetings.
Just how much does it cost to attend Ohio State?
Ohio State University, located in Columbus, Ohio, is known for being a top 12 public research university and a top-ranking school for online undergraduate programs. In 2021/22, Ohio State tuition for in-state students was $11,936 and $35,019 for out-of-state students. This is just slightly higher than the national tuition averages for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 10 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but now it has company. Tennessee moved up to join the Buckeyes behind No. 1 Georgia. Ohio State’s share of No. 1 votes dropped from 18 to 15, while the Volunteers’ climbed from 13 to 18. Both totaled 1,500 points in the poll, 28 behind the defending national champion Bulldogs.
Police: video involving Westerville Central teacher does not meet elements of a crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A video that caused Westerville City School District to place a teacher on leave does not rise to criminal charges, Genoa Township police said Friday. Justin Christoff, a teacher and coach at Westerville Central High School, was placed on administrative leave Thursday after a video...
Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board.
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year.Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges that include nine counts of rape. He served as the campus physician at Antioch from 2015 through 2019 and maintained a medical practice in Yellow Springs where the small liberal arts school is located.Gronbeck surrendered his medical license earlier this year after the State Medical Board of Ohio suspended him in late...
A Braxton Miller Bomb Changes the Course of Ohio State History
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Oct. 29 was in 1892. The Buckeyes massacred Marietta, 80-0, on Ohio Field. This was the 11th game ever for OSU and the 80-point margin of defeat remained a program-high until the 1916 team edged Oberlin by 128 points.
Suspect in woman’s death in east Columbus found out of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who police said is suspected of killing a woman whose body was found in east Columbus this week has been found out of state. According to Columbus police, 54-year-old Charles D. Rocker was found Friday at a hospital out of state and is being detained by law enforcement there. […]
Over 400 complaints, 13 investigations completed by Columbus Inspector General's Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigating allegations of police misconduct and use of force: it's the charge of the new Inspector General's office in Columbus. What are they uncovering? How many complaints are coming in?. At the time of an ABC6/FOX28 request last week, a spreadsheet shows 405 complaints had...
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Ohio State football’s fourth-quarter avalanche at Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – An Ohio State football offense unaccustomed to having its back against the wall finally faced its one-way-out scenario Saturday at Penn State. Leading by six with under five minutes to play, an offense considered perhaps the best in the nation faced its most critical third-and-10 of the season.
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Officers cleared in shooting of man in Ohio emergency room
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There will be no criminal case against the Columbus police officers who shot and killed Miles Jackson in 2021. A Franklin County grand jury announced Wednesday that it voted not to indict Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital security or officers from the Columbus Division of Police who were involved in the […]
2024 Four-star Ohio State Safety/Linebacker Target Garrett Stover Could Make a Commitment in the Near Future
Garrett Stover’s recruitment is coming to a close. The four-star 2024 Ohio safety/linebacker told Eleven Warriors he is nearing a decision and will likely commit before the year is out, most likely around the beginning of December. As it stands, Stover’s recruitment has primarily turned into a two-team race.
Which Ohio State football players made the travel roster for Penn State?
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Ohio State football brought some veterans along to Penn State despite their unavailable status for Saturday’s game. Injured receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not make the trip as he is unavailable, as he also was for the team’s only other road trip, to Michigan State on Oct. 8.
J.T. Tuimoloau’s ‘coming out party’ against Penn State sets him on the Chase Young path
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- The world got a peek at J.T. Tuimoloau’s potential in Ohio State football’s 44-31 win over Penn State. Anytime a play needed to be made, he did just that from the defense’s opening drive. He got things started by tipping a pass from Sean Clifford that landed in the hands of Zach Harrison. Then he followed up on the next drive with an interception that showed off his ability to make a play on the ball in coverage as if he was a defensive back. Except he’s 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. He’s not supposed to be able to move like that.
Nationwide Children's employee accused of exposing himself to child fired
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nationwide Children's Hospital confirmed to ABC 6/FOX 28 it has fired an employee from its child care center. In a statement, the hospital said it was made aware of potentially inappropriate behavior by the now-former employee earlier this week. According to the police report, the...
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
Comments / 0