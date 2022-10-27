Read full article on original website
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Simmons Thinks Draymond Green And Klay Thompson Are Washed: "You Can't Call Them Stars Anymore Because Stars Are Reliable Every Night..."
Bill Simmons explains what is wrong with the Golden State Warriors.
Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook decision
The Los Angeles Lakers were left out of the 2021 NBA playoffs after a 33-49 season, and they’re off to an 0-4 start in the 2022-23 season. And ahead of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers made a very notable lineup decision on a player whose struggles have taken a lot of blame for the team’s disappointing performance over the last two seasons.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
Ex-NBA guard Eric Bledsoe arrested hours after signing to play in China: report
Ex-NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday night just hours after reportedly signing to play in the Chinese Basketball Association.
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors
The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
Rumored 76ers Trade Target Predicted to be Moved Before Deadline
The deadline is still far away, but one former Sixers trade target is predicted to be moved in a few months.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time
After being a semi-regular in the Golden State Warriors’ rotation last season, Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time has leveled off in a big way this 2022-23. He’s averaging only 10.8 minutes per game, down from the 16.9 he saw last campaign. He was seen as a promising young talent, but has been unable to find minutes […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
Warriors’ backcourt could be extra depleted for back-to-back vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors wasted the chance to begin their first multi-game road trip of the season with a comeback victory. As tipoff of their tilt with the Detroit Pistons awaits, the defending champions have more to worry about than weary legs on the second half of a back-to-back, too.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard for the next couple of games, but the team maintains his situation is game-to-game with no timetable for his return. Speaking with members of media on Sunday morning before the Clippers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lue ruled Leonard out for both the matinee […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard day-to-day with knee stiffness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy
There’s a reason Joel Embiid calls himself “Troel” on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar reminded everyone of that reason after leading the Sixers to a dominant win over the Chicago Bulls. Embiid exploded for 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the contest, helping propel the Sixers to the 114-109 win against the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid calls himself Aaron Rodgers after showing Bulls he’s their daddy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Darvin Ham Praise Russell Westbrook's Bench Debut
Despite an inefficient shooting night, Westbrook seemed more comfortable as a reserve.
