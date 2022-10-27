Daily Log: 10/27

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Katrina Moore, Toledo, twin girl and boy, Oct. 21.

Ashley and Jeremy Traxler, Swanton, boy, Oct. 21.

Olivia Morris, Maumee, boy, Oct. 22.

Kelsey and John Treece, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 23.

Sara Evans, Toledo, girl, Oct. 24.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sharon Ross, Toledo, girl, Oct. 21.

Mallorie and Matthew Mazur, Maumee, boy, Oct. 22.

Courtney and Marc Nye, Oak Harbor, Ohio, girl, Oct. 23.

Makayla Rice, Toledo, boy, Oct. 24.

Nesra Abdehafid and Abdikadir Faqi, Toledo, girl, Oct. 24.

Lindsay and Jason Miller, Delta, Ohio, boy, Oct. 24.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 20, 2022

Nicholas Brucker, 28, diesel mechanic, and Taylor Vaught, 27, recruiter, both of Maumee.

Lee Alford, Jr., 31, general labor, and Trisha Young, 41, hospitality manager, both of Toledo.

Liam Bloom, 25, team leader, of Toledo, and Jami Hardy, nurse, of Perrysburg.

Alec Dennis, 26, journeyman electrician, and Alexis Shafer, 29, both of Whitehouse.

Austin Swick, 26, business owner, of Toledo, and Celese Banuera, 21, au pair, of Palatine, Ill.

Earl Johnson, 63, driver, and Martie Jackson, 61, healthcare, both of Toledo.

Christian Griteman, 25, mechanic, and Rita Whittington, 33, sales manager, both of Sylvania.

Brandon Rice, 42, and Kathleen Palmer, 48, nurse, both of Toledo.

Jason Pietrzak, 49, quality technician, and Charise McClain, 49, volunteer coordinator, both of Toledo.

Mark Kaser, 37, self-employed accountant, and Ceara Murphy, 41, chiropractic assistant, both of Toledo.

Alex Perez, 23, and Heidi Monnett, 22, home healthcare provider, both of Oregon.

Oct. 21, 2022

Miguel Lopez, 29, retail, and Halee Grams, 27, therapist, both of Sylvania.

Caleb Wotring, 25, youth pastor, of Toledo, and Maria Pappas, 25, professional organizer, of Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Scott Dazley, 41, shipper/​loader, and Mary Hornyak, 41, customer service representative, both of Oregon.

Blake Chase, 21, of Toledo, and Anna Brown, 22, nurse, of Bowling Green.

Nathan Hussar, 27, and Sayge Sabatino, 27, medical assistant, both of Maumee.

Reannan Foust, 42, security guard, and Jennifer Micenic, 29, warehouse, both of Toledo.

Ted Cole, Jr., 23, HVAC technician/​lead installer, and Ariana Ohms, 23, both of Toledo.

Morgan Cox, 26, barista, and Erika Trombley, 24, barista, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Ty’Tiana Lucas, robbed in the 3800 block of Revere.

Dollar General, cash from business in the 500 block of East Manhattan.

Juliet Snyder, cash from business in the 1800 block of Arlington.

Burglaries

Tardia Bernard, home broken into in the 2500 block of Key.

Danielle Koonce, home broken into in the 2200 block of Stirrup.

Wendy Reiter, home broken into in the 1400 block of Lakewood.

Lonnell Jones, home broken into in the 900 block of Prouty.

Siera Brown, cell phone from residence in the 2600 block of Pine.

D. McCarver, televisions, clothing, and other items from residence in the 1200 block of Bronson.

Barbara Tucker, furniture from residence in the 700 block of Stickney.

Aviono Pallitta, television, gaming system, and other items from residence in the 1300 block of Slater.

Thefts

Dick’s Sporting Goods, merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

C. Linnenkugel, laptop and gun from vehicle in the 4800 block of Pine Ridge.

Nancy Brown, money from accounts in the 5800 block of Foth.

Jeremy Mantei, bleachers from the unit block of Center.

Andrew Meier, two guns from the 1700 block of East Glastonberry.

Brianna Taylor, wallet with credit cards from the 900 block of Rogers.

Detroit Manufacturing, batteries, cylinders, and cables from business in the 3400 block of Jeep.

John Samberg, gun, wallet, and credit cards from the 2200 block of Townley.

Shelly Lahote, money from bank account in the 900 block of Dryden.

Antonio Taylor, gun from the 600 block of Hampton.

Mark Gessner, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1100 block of North Byrne.

P. Sielschott, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 800 block of Vanderbilt.

M. Robinson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 700 block of North Huron.

Adam Yerg, guns from vehicle in the 600 block of East Broadway.

Justin Blackshear, iPhone, debit cards, and other items from vehicle in the 3800 block of Drexel.

Erica Jones, firearm from residence in the 3600 block of Hoiles.