Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 10/27

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MyOZ_0ioB7Cru00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Katrina Moore, Toledo, twin girl and boy, Oct. 21.

Ashley and Jeremy Traxler, Swanton, boy, Oct. 21.

Olivia Morris, Maumee, boy, Oct. 22.

Kelsey and John Treece, Tole- do, girl, Oct. 23.

Sara Evans, Toledo, girl, Oct. 24.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Sharon Ross, Toledo, girl, Oct. 21.

Mallorie and Matthew Mazur, Maumee, boy, Oct. 22.

Courtney and Marc Nye, Oak Harbor, Ohio, girl, Oct. 23.

Makayla Rice, Toledo, boy, Oct. 24.

Nesra Abdehafid and Abdikadir Faqi, Toledo, girl, Oct. 24.

Lindsay and Jason Miller, Delta, Ohio, boy, Oct. 24.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Oct. 20, 2022

Nicholas Brucker, 28, diesel mechanic, and Taylor Vaught, 27, recruiter, both of Maumee.

Lee Alford, Jr., 31, general labor, and Trisha Young, 41, hospitality manager, both of Toledo.

Liam Bloom, 25, team leader, of Toledo, and Jami Hardy, nurse, of Perrysburg.

Alec Dennis, 26, journeyman electrician, and Alexis Shafer, 29, both of Whitehouse.

Austin Swick, 26, business owner, of Toledo, and Celese Banuera, 21, au pair, of Palatine, Ill.

Earl Johnson, 63, driver, and Martie Jackson, 61, healthcare, both of Toledo.

Christian Griteman, 25, mechanic, and Rita Whittington, 33, sales manager, both of Sylvania.

Brandon Rice, 42, and Kathleen Palmer, 48, nurse, both of Toledo.

Jason Pietrzak, 49, quality technician, and Charise McClain, 49, volunteer coordinator, both of Toledo.

Mark Kaser, 37, self-employed accountant, and Ceara Murphy, 41, chiropractic assistant, both of Toledo.

Alex Perez, 23, and Heidi Monnett, 22, home healthcare provider, both of Oregon.

Oct. 21, 2022

Miguel Lopez, 29, retail, and Halee Grams, 27, therapist, both of Sylvania.

Caleb Wotring, 25, youth pastor, of Toledo, and Maria Pappas, 25, professional organizer, of Ottawa Lake, Mich.

Scott Dazley, 41, shipper/​loader, and Mary Hornyak, 41, customer service representative, both of Oregon.

Blake Chase, 21, of Toledo, and Anna Brown, 22, nurse, of Bowling Green.

Nathan Hussar, 27, and Sayge Sabatino, 27, medical assistant, both of Maumee.

Reannan Foust, 42, security guard, and Jennifer Micenic, 29, warehouse, both of Toledo.

Ted Cole, Jr., 23, HVAC technician/​lead installer, and Ariana Ohms, 23, both of Toledo.

Morgan Cox, 26, barista, and Erika Trombley, 24, barista, both of Toledo.

Crime reports

Robberies

Ty’Tiana Lucas, robbed in the 3800 block of Revere.

Dollar General, cash from business in the 500 block of East Manhattan.

Juliet Snyder, cash from business in the 1800 block of Arlington.

Burglaries

Tardia Bernard, home broken into in the 2500 block of Key.

Danielle Koonce, home broken into in the 2200 block of Stirrup.

Wendy Reiter, home broken into in the 1400 block of Lakewood.

Lonnell Jones, home broken into in the 900 block of Prouty.

Siera Brown, cell phone from residence in the 2600 block of Pine.

D. McCarver, televisions, clothing, and other items from residence in the 1200 block of Bronson.

Barbara Tucker, furniture from residence in the 700 block of Stickney.

Aviono Pallitta, television, gaming system, and other items from residence in the 1300 block of Slater.

Thefts

Dick’s Sporting Goods, merchandise from business in the 5000 block of Monroe.

C. Linnenkugel, laptop and gun from vehicle in the 4800 block of Pine Ridge.

Nancy Brown, money from accounts in the 5800 block of Foth.

Jeremy Mantei, bleachers from the unit block of Center.

Andrew Meier, two guns from the 1700 block of East Glastonberry.

Brianna Taylor, wallet with credit cards from the 900 block of Rogers.

Detroit Manufacturing, batteries, cylinders, and cables from business in the 3400 block of Jeep.

John Samberg, gun, wallet, and credit cards from the 2200 block of Townley.

Shelly Lahote, money from bank account in the 900 block of Dryden.

Antonio Taylor, gun from the 600 block of Hampton.

Mark Gessner, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 1100 block of North Byrne.

P. Sielschott, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 800 block of Vanderbilt.

M. Robinson, catalytic converter from vehicle in the 700 block of North Huron.

Adam Yerg, guns from vehicle in the 600 block of East Broadway.

Justin Blackshear, iPhone, debit cards, and other items from vehicle in the 3800 block of Drexel.

Erica Jones, firearm from residence in the 3600 block of Hoiles.

WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. Amber Schultz, 31, was found with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Fatal central Toledo shooting under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in central Toledo. Police were called to the corner of Elliott Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car. One...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Illinois Avenue to close in Maumee for sewer work

MAUMEE, Ohio — There is more road construction planned in Maumee. All eastbound lanes of Illinois Avenue will be closed from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 between Kingsbury and Conant streets. The detour for Illinois is Kingsbury to the Anthony Wayne Trail. Additionally, the right southbound lane of Conant...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Northbound I-75 now open after being closed for hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Michigan Department of Transportation says northbound I-75 is now open after being closed at Alexis Road due to a crash just over the state line in Michigan. Toledo police told 13abc they had crews on scene. ODOT is still urging drivers to use caution Sunday...
TOLEDO, OH
Wave 3

Linked by Ink: Ohio Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Don Caskey is originally from Toledo, Ohio, but he has pieces of the country on his skin. Through Don’s travels, he has gotten over 500 matching tattoos with strangers. In December of 2019, Don was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. He had one kidney...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - Erie Orchard and Cider Mill

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks ventures up to Erie, MI and learns how to make apple cider at Erie Orchard and Cider Mill. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
ERIE, MI
presspublications.com

Student Stars: Alexandra Liskai awarded Ohio State scholarship

Alexandra Liskai, of Woodville, has been selected to receive the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Agricultural Education Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Liskai is an agriscience education major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from funds provided through...
WOODVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man convicted in Northwood hotel murder loses appeal

A Toledo man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder has lost an appeal. Jerron Bryant, 21, requested the 6th District Court of Appeals that he be allowed to file a delayed appeal. A defendant has 30 days after being sentenced to file an appeal. Bryant was...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

