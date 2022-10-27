ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack - latest: GOP reacts with mockery and sincerity to assault as Nancy Pelosi breaks silence

Republicans have given a mixed response to the violent hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.While several condemned the violence, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who said he was “horrified and disgusted” by what had happened, others resorted to mockery.Wendy Rogers, a state senator from Arizona, tweeted an image of a bloody hammer and a fake Amazon posting that insinuated the attack was a hoax. Others such as former President Donald Trump have ignored the incident entirely.Police said that David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home at around 2am on Friday searching...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL

What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here's what history tells us -- and what Putin may soon find out

CNN — It was one of the strangest episodes in military history, an event so unusual that it was first treated as a myth. At 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve of 1914 in the dank and muddy battlefields of northern Europe during World War I, a British soldier dispatched a report to headquarters: German soldiers have illuminated their trenches and are singing carols while wishing British soldiers a merry Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL

Explosions near Somalia's education ministry kill 100 people

CNN — At least 100 people were killed after two car bombs exploded near Somalia's education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday. More than 300 others were wounded in the attack, said Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a video statement posted on his official Twitter account. Mohamud...
WRAL

Body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of airplane on inbound flight from Tehran

CNN — A body was found in the undercarriage of a Lutfhansa plane that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, according to German police and Lufthansa. Employees at Frankfurt airport discovered a male body on Thursday morning on a plane that had arrived from the Iranian capital during a routine maintenance check at 5:30 a.m. local time, Frankfurt police said in a statement. They added that an oxygen can with a mask was found next to the lifeless body.
AFP

Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it

New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, then hours later deleted the post. Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory?"
WRAL

Ukrainians are dreading the 'darkest winter' as Russia takes aim at the power grid

CNN — As winter edges ever closer in Ukraine, Alla Melnychuk and her neighbors are racing against the time to save what little they have left. Their apartment building in Irpin was hit during some of the heaviest fighting in March. Most of the windows are still shattered, the roof is gone and the sewer shafts have burned down, meaning there's no water supply and no sewage outlet. Heavy rains in September caused even more damage, but Melnychuk is determined to push ahead with the repairs. "I still plan to spend the winter in Irpin," she told CNN.
WRAL

Australia repatriates families of ISIS fighters from Syria

CNN — Australia has repatriated a group of women and children who were left stranded in refugee camps in northeastern Syria after the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group lost control of the area in 2019. In a statement issued on Saturday, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil said...
WRAL

Russia removes bones of 18th-century commander revered by Putin from occupied Ukrainian city

CNN — Pro-Russian officials say they have removed the bones of famed 18th century Russian commander Grigory Potemkin from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson. Potemkin's bones were taken from St. Catherine's Cathedral and moved across the Dnipro River and further into Russian-held territory, along with a statue of the military leader, the region's pro-Russian proxy governor Vladimir Saldo told Crimean TV.
WRAL

Russia suspends its participation in UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine

CNN — Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country's defense ministry announced Saturday. Moscow blames Kyiv for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia's report. A top Ukrainian official on Saturday...
WRAL

Russia says it repelled drone attack on Crimea

CNN — Russian Black Sea warships have repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay, a Russian official in Crimea said on Saturday. In a social media post, Russian statesman and mayor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said "no facilities in the city were hit." "The situation is calm and under...

Comments / 0

Community Policy