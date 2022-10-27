Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
WRAL
Violent clashes break out between students and security forces across Iran, rights groups say
CNN — Violent clashes broke out between security forces and student protesters at university campuses across Iran on Sunday, according to activist and human rights groups in the country. Students continued to protest in large numbers at some of the country's main universities despite a warning from the head...
Paul Pelosi attack - latest: GOP reacts with mockery and sincerity to assault as Nancy Pelosi breaks silence
Republicans have given a mixed response to the violent hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.While several condemned the violence, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell who said he was “horrified and disgusted” by what had happened, others resorted to mockery.Wendy Rogers, a state senator from Arizona, tweeted an image of a bloody hammer and a fake Amazon posting that insinuated the attack was a hoax. Others such as former President Donald Trump have ignored the incident entirely.Police said that David DePape, 42, broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco home at around 2am on Friday searching...
WRAL
What causes armies to lose the will to fight? Here's what history tells us -- and what Putin may soon find out
CNN — It was one of the strangest episodes in military history, an event so unusual that it was first treated as a myth. At 8:30 pm on Christmas Eve of 1914 in the dank and muddy battlefields of northern Europe during World War I, a British soldier dispatched a report to headquarters: German soldiers have illuminated their trenches and are singing carols while wishing British soldiers a merry Christmas.
WRAL
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that Saturday is 'last day' of protests
CNN — The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their "last day" of protest. Speaking from the funeral of victims of the attack carried out by Islamic State in the city...
'Kindhearted' teacher shielded her students and helped them escape before getting killed in shooting
'She was kindhearted. She was sweet. She always made you laugh even when you weren’t trying to laugh.'
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
In response to Clinton's tweet, Musk provided a link to the Santa Monica Observer article and added, "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye."
WRAL
Explosions near Somalia's education ministry kill 100 people
CNN — At least 100 people were killed after two car bombs exploded near Somalia's education ministry in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday. More than 300 others were wounded in the attack, said Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in a video statement posted on his official Twitter account. Mohamud...
WRAL
Body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of airplane on inbound flight from Tehran
CNN — A body was found in the undercarriage of a Lutfhansa plane that arrived at Frankfurt airport from Tehran on Thursday, according to German police and Lufthansa. Employees at Frankfurt airport discovered a male body on Thursday morning on a plane that had arrived from the Iranian capital during a routine maintenance check at 5:30 a.m. local time, Frankfurt police said in a statement. They added that an oxygen can with a mask was found next to the lifeless body.
Twitter owner Musk tweets conspiracy theory, then deletes it
New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, then hours later deleted the post. Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory?"
WRAL
Ukrainians are dreading the 'darkest winter' as Russia takes aim at the power grid
CNN — As winter edges ever closer in Ukraine, Alla Melnychuk and her neighbors are racing against the time to save what little they have left. Their apartment building in Irpin was hit during some of the heaviest fighting in March. Most of the windows are still shattered, the roof is gone and the sewer shafts have burned down, meaning there's no water supply and no sewage outlet. Heavy rains in September caused even more damage, but Melnychuk is determined to push ahead with the repairs. "I still plan to spend the winter in Irpin," she told CNN.
WRAL
Australia repatriates families of ISIS fighters from Syria
CNN — Australia has repatriated a group of women and children who were left stranded in refugee camps in northeastern Syria after the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group lost control of the area in 2019. In a statement issued on Saturday, Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil said...
WRAL
Russia removes bones of 18th-century commander revered by Putin from occupied Ukrainian city
CNN — Pro-Russian officials say they have removed the bones of famed 18th century Russian commander Grigory Potemkin from the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson. Potemkin's bones were taken from St. Catherine's Cathedral and moved across the Dnipro River and further into Russian-held territory, along with a statue of the military leader, the region's pro-Russian proxy governor Vladimir Saldo told Crimean TV.
WRAL
Trump won't return to Twitter right away: Musk enlists panel to review suspended accounts
CNN — Newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said Friday afternoon that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." That means suspended accounts like the one held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter. "No major content decisions...
WRAL
Russia suspends its participation in UN-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine
CNN — Russia will suspend its participation in the United Nations-brokered grain export deal with Ukraine after drone attacks on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the country's defense ministry announced Saturday. Moscow blames Kyiv for the attacks. CNN cannot independently verify Russia's report. A top Ukrainian official on Saturday...
WRAL
Dutch foreign ministry investigating reports that China set up two purportedly illegal police stations in Netherlands
CNN — The Dutch foreign ministry is "investigating" reports that China has set up two purportedly illegal police stations in the Netherlands. "We are investigating the activities of these so-called police centers," Ministry for Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maxine Hovenkamp said in a statement to CNN Thursday. Hovenkamp added that...
WRAL
Russia says it repelled drone attack on Crimea
CNN — Russian Black Sea warships have repelled a drone attack in Sevastopol Bay, a Russian official in Crimea said on Saturday. In a social media post, Russian statesman and mayor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said "no facilities in the city were hit." "The situation is calm and under...
Emma Thompson speechless after BBC anchors surprise her with long-lost letter from her late father
In the letter, Emma's father, just back from the war, asked for an audition with the BBC for a chance to work at the corporation.
Comments / 0