Biden visits Florida ahead of midterms; Migos rapper Takeoff dead; Taylor Swift makes history | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.
High inflation hardens some midterm election voters’ party preferences

Soaring inflation and the tumbling stock market have upended Patricia Strong’s retirement. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident had hoped her husband could also retire so they could spend the winter in Mexico. But now, the couple hesitates to plan even a short getaway since the price of gas and groceries have increased while the value of their investments has gone in the opposite direction.
Talk of ‘Christian nationalism’ is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?

According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
