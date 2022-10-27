Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
7 days to go: Biden calls DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’; Wisconsin senate race heats up; Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid
There are 7 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate’. Energized and...
Channel 3000
Biden visits Florida ahead of midterms; Migos rapper Takeoff dead; Taylor Swift makes history | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden is using a visit to Florida to blast the Republican Party over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state.
POLITICO
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with suspected ICBM
The launches are the latest in a series of North Korean weapons tests in recent months.
Channel 3000
‘Absolutely no evidence:’ Police, FBI affidavit debunk salacious conspiracy about Pelosi attack pushed by conservatives
Prominent figures on social media, including some of the loudest voices on the political right, are pushing a salacious and false conspiracy theory about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative about the assault. The claim that big names like...
Channel 3000
Israel’s Netanyahu appears headed to victory; Trump 2024 prepares for launch; Phillies power ahead
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Let’s get caught up. Here are today’s top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
Channel 3000
8 days to go: GOP rallies behind ‘risky’ candidates; Biden talks windfall tax; Michigan gov race tightens
There are 8 days until polls close on Election Day. Here’s what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus. STORY OF THE DAY. Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky. ATKINSON, N.H....
Channel 3000
Americans among dead in Seoul; Supreme Court takes up affirmative action; concerns following Pelosi attack | Hot off the Wire podcast
South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people, including two Americans, during Halloween festivities in Seoul over the weekend. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke...
Channel 3000
High inflation hardens some midterm election voters’ party preferences
Soaring inflation and the tumbling stock market have upended Patricia Strong’s retirement. The Scottsdale, Arizona, resident had hoped her husband could also retire so they could spend the winter in Mexico. But now, the couple hesitates to plan even a short getaway since the price of gas and groceries have increased while the value of their investments has gone in the opposite direction.
Channel 3000
Talk of ‘Christian nationalism’ is getting a lot louder. But what does the term really mean?
According to a May 2022 poll from the University of Maryland, 61% of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation – even though 57% recognized that it would be unconstitutional. Meanwhile, 31% of all Americans and 49% of Republicans believe “God intended America to be a new promised land where European Christians could create a society that would be an example for the rest of the world,” a recent survey from the Public Religion Research Institute found.
Channel 3000
Fetterman on debate: ‘I thought it was important that I show up’
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman anticipated that his debate against Republican Mehmet Oz “wasn’t going to be easy” following a stroke earlier this year but “thought it was important that I show up,” he told CNN’s Don Lemon in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”
Channel 3000
Fed boosts interest rates; families berate Parkland shooter; Commanders could soon be for sale | Hot off the Wire podcast
The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. Survivors and loved ones of victims of the Parkland school shooting were berating gunman...
Perspective: Winter is coming. That’s bad news for Democrats
Heating costs have skyrocketed during the Biden administration, particularly in New England. High costs and a threatened shortage may doom Democrats in the midterm elections, in conjunction with inflation, gas prices and rising interest rates.
U.S. policies led to record migrants deaths, activists say
Immigration advocates used the Day of the Dead celebration to call for an end to U.S. policies they say have led to a record 856 migrant deaths along the Southwest border.
