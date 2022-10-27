ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween House Decorating Contest Winners Announced

Ocean City’s third annual Halloween House Decorating Contest included 22 entries. Judging took place on Wednesday and Thursday. A list of winners and participants is attached and available at www.ocnj.us/halloween, so everybody can check out all the homes that were decorated in the spirit of the holiday. Winners received...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Library kicks off National Novel Writing Month with write-in on Nov. 1

National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo, begins Nov. 1 and will run through the month of November. Need an excuse to sit down and write? Looking for a quiet place? Come to the Cherry Hill Public Library on Nov. 1 at noon for an informal write-in to help writers carve out time to write in the Cherry Hill Room on the main floor. Bring your ideas and inspiration, paper, pen, or laptop, and just start writing.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Flemings Pumpkin Run celebrates 25 years on Nov. 5

Calling all car lovers, gear heads, and festival lovers! The Flemings 25th Annual Pumpkin Run will take place at Flemings Auto Parts in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, November 5. Chances are, you’ll be amazed with what you see. This event features vendors, food trucks, a flea market, and acres of cars.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
budgettravel.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard for model train display

The Cape Atlantic Model Railroad Club has officially presented their 2022 layout at McNaughton’s Garden Center in Somers Point. Children of all ages (and children at heart), get ready to be amazed. John Barbieri, the president of the club, says that this year’s display offers tens of new elements,...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
visitphilly.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ

Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Thousands Lined UP For Trenton Police Annual Trunk Or Treat

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police held its annual truck or treat at Trenton Police headquarters on North Clinton Ave. Thousands of children lined up from the police parking lot extending around the building on to North Clinton Ave. Hawks towing came in third place for best Trunk, coming in second place was The Department of Health, coming in the first place; Trenton Department of Recreation for the second time in a row. Tamika Veal a Trenton Police Detective with community affairs, said in a video interview They brought the children out tonight and celebrated with the community and were able to give out 500 hot meals to kids from the Trenton area soup kitchen, This was the 8th year of Truck or Treat Veal says it continues to get bigger and better every year stay tuned for next year.
TRENTON, NJ
