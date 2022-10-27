Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.

