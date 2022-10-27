Read full article on original website
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * Undisputed WWE Universal...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Bryan Danielson Considered Going To ROH in 2018
Bryan Danielson has one of AEW’s top names since his WWE exit, and the star recently revealed that he thought about going to Ring of Honor back in 2018. Danielson spoke with Inside the Ropes’ Kenny McIntosh and during the interview he noted that when his WWE contract was up that year, he thought about going back to ROH where he made his name.
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
Sheamus Reportedly Getting Married This Weekend
Sheamus is set to get hitched this weekend, with a report noting that he is getting married. The Smackdown star was announced as injured at the hands of Imperium on last week’s show, and PWInsider reports that his wedding takes place this weekend, so the angle was meat to cover his absence.
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 10.28.22
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
Mick Foley On Why The Undertaker Is His All-Time Favorite Opponent, His Reaction To Their Buried Alive Match
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his reaction to the Buried Alive Match with The Undertaker at In Your House 11, why Undertaker is his all-time favorite opponent, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his reaction to the Buried...
What Happened After AEW Rampage Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that after the cameras turned off, the Embassy left and Samoa Joe and Wardlow recovered. Joa got on the mic and said that it was a dark day, because now The Embassy would meet the real Joe and Wardlow, promising that “Warjoe is going to kill you.”
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: TNT Title Match, World Title Eliminator Match
All Elite Wrestling will present another live episode of AEW Rampage tonight, which will feature a World Title Eliminator match. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. ‘Daddy Magic’ Matt Menard. * TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Matt Taven. * Tay Melo...
Britt Baker Talks About Her Favorite Talents In AEW
Speaking recently on the Swerve City Podcast, Britt Baker shared her thoughts on her favorite performers in AEW currently and what she admires about them (via Fightful). Willow Nightingale’s name topped the list, and Baker also shared a few other names she respects. You can watch the full podcast episode and read a few highlights from Baker below.
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
Sami Zayn Comments On Rumors Of Facing Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber
In an interview with The Mirror, Sami Zayn spoke about the possibility of challenging Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be in Montreal. Zayn is from Laval, less than an hour away in the same province. Here are highlights:. On his storyline with the Bloodline and where it...
Updated AEW Full Gear Lineup
AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the PPV, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey:. * AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. MJF. * AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament...
Wardlow on Why He Misses Cody Rhodes in AEW
– The ESPR Wrestling Podcast recently spoke to TNT Champion Wardlow, who discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year. Wardlow said the following on missing Cody Rhodes’ presence in AEW (via WrestlingInc.com):. I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will...
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
GCW Hit Em Up Results: Nick Gage Battles Lio Rush, More
GCW held their latest event Hit Em Up on Saturday night, with Nick Gage facing Lio Rush and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles, California show below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Steel Cage Match: Starboy Charlie def. Juicy Finau. * YAMATO def. Jordan Oliver. *...
WWE News: SmackDown Heads to Europe, SmackDown & Level Up Video Highlights
– The WWE SmackDown roster heads to Europe, with a live event scheduled for Glasgow, Scotland at the OVO Hydro. Here’s the announced lineup:. * Braun Strowman & The New Day vs. The Usos & Sami Zayn with Solo Sikoa. * Liv Morgan vs Shayna Baszler. * WWE Intercontinental...
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
Kurt Angle on TNA Wrestlers He Thinks Could’ve Been Successful in WWE
– On The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kur Angle discussed wrestlers from TNA he think could’ve had successful runs in WWE. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Oh, that’s hard to pick one. I will say Abyss, he did go to WWE as a producer, but he never wrestled for WWE. I thought he should have been up there. Also, I’d say Christopher Daniels and Kazarian. Those two guys were not only incredible singles wrestlers, they were incredible tag wrestlers. They had it all and those guys were incredible. I actually expected them to end up in WWE and sadly they didn’t, but they’re in AEW now, so that’s just about as good.”
