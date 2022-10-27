Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
PAYBACK: Hillary Clinton Demands Ex-Prez Donald Trump Pay Her Legal Fees For Failed Racketeering Lawsuit
Hillary Clinton recently demanded Donald Trump pay upwards of $1 million to cover her legal fees following a failed racketeering lawsuit against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The surprising request came on Monday when lawyers for the former first lady-turned-2016 presidential candidate filed a motion in federal court demanding sanctions be...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
SFGate
Workers walk out of iPhone factory, highlighting virus woes
BEIJING (AP) — Workers who assemble Apple Inc.’s newest iPhone walked away from a factory in central China following virus outbreaks and complaints of unsafe working conditions, highlighting the clash between the disease’s enduring risks and efforts to restore the global flow of goods. Employees started leaving...
SFGate
US military now doing onsite weapons inspections in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — A small number of U.S. military forces inside Ukraine have recently begun doing onsite inspections to ensure that Ukrainian troops are properly accounting for the Western-provided weapons they receive, a senior U.S. defense official told Pentagon reporters Monday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
SFGate
North Korea keeps up missile barrage with ICBM
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea added to its barrage of recent weapons tests on Thursday, firing at least three missiles including an intercontinental ballistic missile that forced the Japanese government to issue evacuation alerts and temporarily halt trains. The launches are the latest in a series of...
SFGate
Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For days North Korean officials have raged over U.S.-South Korean military drills, promising a violent response. That response came this week, when the North fired more than 20 missiles — one of which splashed down near the South Korean sea border. It was...
Perspective: Winter is coming. That’s bad news for Democrats
Heating costs have skyrocketed during the Biden administration, particularly in New England. High costs and a threatened shortage may doom Democrats in the midterm elections, in conjunction with inflation, gas prices and rising interest rates.
