SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SF promotes new home security initiative for Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar and community members of Sunset District gathered to promote a new home security initiative for residents of the Sunset District on Friday. The initiative includes a new Video Doorbell Home Security program, new neighborhood watch groups and free safety assessments for homeowners. The Video Doorbell Home […]
‘Racist/hateful’ comment written on wall of Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A comment that was described as “hateful” and “racist” was found on the bathroom wall of an Oakland elementary school, according to a letter written to families that was obtained by KRON4. The incident happened at Thornhill Elementary School, located at 5880 Thornhill Drive. “I write today because all of us […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
Alleged would-be thieves from Bay Area arrested in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress
Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.
Nearly all the Alameda County sheriff's deputies deemed 'unsuitable' back on job after re-test
OAKLAND, Calif. - A total of 41 Alameda County sheriff's deputies, who were stripped of their law enforcement duties last month because they received unsuitable marks on their psychological exams, have been returned to their posts and given back their badges and guns, KTVU has learned. As of Friday, Lt....
Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case
(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
Drug dealers aren’t the real victims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed should be credited for asking the right question earlier this month about the open-air drug trade that has made her city a violent and smelly mess. “Why do people who deal drugs have more rights than people who try to get up and go to...
Nob Hill robbery results in shooting
SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — A robbery turned violent in Nob Hill on Friday night and resulted in gunshots, according to San Francisco Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. the victim was waiting for his girlfriend in his car at the corner of Pine and Larkin streets. According to police, multiple suspects came up to the vehicle […]
$136,912 in Santa Clara County Unclaimed Monies
The County of Santa Clara Department of Tax and Collections (DTAC) published a list of 222 individuals and businesses who are potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed general collections monies. Potential owners who qualify for these monies must file claims by December 9, 2022. The list of names and claim forms can be found on the county’s website. The list includes monies that have been on deposit with the County’s General Collections Trust Funds for longer than three years.
Missing man sought by Richmond police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket. KRON ON is streaming […]
Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Contra Costa County health officers rescinds all outstanding COVID-19 related health orders
CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN)– Contra Costa County’s top health official rescinded “any and all” active COVID-19-related health orders Friday, arguing that they are no longer necessary at this stage in the pandemic. Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli rescinded 69 outstanding health orders, including those that restricted individual residents’ activities, required business owners to limit their […]
Suspects Arrested In Violent Mission District Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a robbery that occurred on October 5. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets for a report of a robbery. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 48-year-old male victim who stated that he was attempting to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals blocked the victim’s access.
Oakland is giving small grants to support healing for those injured by violence
When Oakland resident LeJon Loggins lost his cousin to gun violence in 2006, he designed the obituary as he would a piece of artwork. It was an eight-page, double-sided pamphlet full of colors, images, quotes, and memories. “Kind of like a school yearbook,” Loggins said. “I wanted people in...
‘Aggressive’ mosquitoes arrive at the Bay Area’s tech capital
It's the first time the species has been found in Santa Clara County.
