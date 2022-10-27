Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’ll be an all-area match-up for the soccer sectional title in Washington on Saturday.

Notre Dame beat Orion, 7-0, to advance to the class 2A sectional championship match. The Irish will play Morton, which beat Geneseo, 3-0, in the other semifinal.

Notre Dame beat Morton 2-0 early in the season.

Elsewhere, Quincy Notre Dame scored four times in the first half and defeated Central Catholic, 5-1, in a 1A soccer super-sectional in Chillicothe.

Princeville, flanagan-Cornell, Hartsburg-Emden and Illini Bluffs were among the volleyball winners in regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.

