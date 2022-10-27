ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IL

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 26, 2022

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mA4Kv_0ioB3f8100

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’ll be an all-area match-up for the soccer sectional title in Washington on Saturday.

Notre Dame beat Orion, 7-0, to advance to the class 2A sectional championship match. The Irish will play Morton, which beat Geneseo, 3-0, in the other semifinal.

Notre Dame beat Morton 2-0 early in the season.

Elsewhere, Quincy Notre Dame scored four times in the first half and defeated Central Catholic, 5-1, in a 1A soccer super-sectional in Chillicothe.

Princeville, flanagan-Cornell, Hartsburg-Emden and Illini Bluffs were among the volleyball winners in regional semifinals on Wednesday.

Enjoy the highlights.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 28, 2022: Playoff football

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up. Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday. […]
PEKIN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL football season ends with first-round playoff loss to Prairie Central

FAIRBURY – With a 57-12 loss to Prairie Central in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs on Friday, the high school football careers of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team’s 15 seniors came to an end. Aiden Johnson, O’Quinn Gerdes, Ty Graham, Alex Jones, Peyton Hutchcraft,...
FAIRBURY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Richwoods, PND Swimmers Team Up on Christmas Project for Kids

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Richwoods and Notre Dame swim teams are rivals. The girls are accustomed to competing against one another. But earlier this month they put their rivalry aside for a good cause. “We are so competitive in our sports against Richwoods,” said Notre Dame senior Deirdre Dwyer. “We’re rivals, that’s how it […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Tri-Valley’s Jenna Jensen leads On and Off Volleyball Court

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley High School’s Jenna Jensen gets the question a lot. What’s her role as her team’s libero, that player in the different-colored uniform in the back row? “The libero tries to pick up everything,” Jensen said. “It backs up everybody on the court.” Ironically, Jensen backs up everybody off the court, […]
Central Illinois Proud

Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL

Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley to Honor 2006 Sweet 16 Team Next Month

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It should be quite the homecoming. Bradley is set to honor one of its most popular basketball teams ever by putting it in the BU Athletics Hall of Fame next month. The 2005-06 Braves, who stormed into the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with upset wins over Kansas and Pitt, will be […]
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Report cards are out for Illinois school districts, where do local schools rate?

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Board of Education released ratings and statistics for public schools statewide for the first time since the pandemic. ISBE took a break from measuring the schools during the 2020-2021 school year, citing the COVID-19 pandemic caused too much disruption to learning. Now there’s a window into where schools are at after the pandemic upended daily life and learning.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Youthful Duo Leading U-High Girls into Cross Country Postseason

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Natalie Bierbaum is surprising herself. She really didn’t know what to expect in her first year of high school cross country. “I was cross training a lot. I was hoping to be around mid-18’s (minutes),” Bierbaum said. “My first race was under 17:30. I was very happy.” Not only is the […]
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shelbey Roberts recognized as one of ’40 Leaders Under Forty’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD/WYZZ’s Shelbey Roberts was recognized as one of Peoria Magazine’s “40 Leaders under Forty” at the Scottish Rite Theatre in Peoria Thursday. Shelbey was awarded for her work in journalism and community service. The annual event celebrates emerging leaders in the...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Annexstad Brothers at Home at ISU

NORMAL, ,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State starting quarterback Zack Annexstad is in his first year with the Redbirds. And he’s loving every minute it,  partly because he’s playing with his brother again. “We played in the backyard together, in high school together, at Minnesota together and nowhere her together,” Zack Annexstad said. “There’s nothing like it.” […]
NORMAL, IL
WSPY NEWS

Washington Man Accused of Traveling To Meet Minor in Fairbury

An out-of-state man is facing two felony charges in Livingston County. Camron Chew, 19, of Olympia, Washington was charged with Traveling To Meet a Minor and Indecent Solicitation, both class three felonies. Chew is accused of traveling to meet a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes. The...
FAIRBURY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home threatened by shed fire

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to S. Westmoreland, in the area of W. Grinell and W. Hayes Streets, Saturday morning on reports of a shed on fire. Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m., finding the shed near a home fully engulfed, with the flames spreading to the exterior of the house.
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Bradley and OSF enter partnership to find solutions to healthcare challenges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Bradley University and OSF Healthcare announced an expansion of their Bradley-OSF Strategic Alliance. The new Innovation for Health partnership will bring the two entities together for research to help solve issues facing the healthcare industry. “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to work collaboratively to bring together people who train […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy