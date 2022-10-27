Read full article on original website
Related
Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month
A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Killed in Upstate New York
A DNA test confirms that an 85-pound canid killed in upstate New York is actually a wolf. The canid was killed during a coyote hunt in 2021 in Cherry Valley, New York. Unofficial Networks reports that those initial DNA tests were conducted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They concluded that the animal was a coyote. Further testing takes place at Princeton University. Those results would contradict the other ones.
How Old Do Kids Have to Be to Stay Home Alone in New York State?
Do you remember the first time you stayed home alone as a kid?. Recently, I discussed with a group of friends the first time we stayed home alone. A handful of my friends are now parents and navigating this situation and were trying to get a feel of what the norm is nowadays in 2022.
Scariest Road in New York is So Haunted Its Closed at Night
In Baldwinsville, New York, there is a 5-mile stretch of road cutting through the woods, that is said to be so haunted it's closed at night. Legends say evil groups come out at night to meet on Whiskey Hollow Road. The KKK and Satan worshippers are said to have claimed a mile-long stretch in the middle of the road where many racial killings and Satanic sacrifices are rumored to have taken place in the remote woods. Many of those victims were children, whose spirits still remain.
Black Bear Kills Pet Donkey in Upstate New York
In upstate New York, a woman’s miniature pet donkey was killed this week when it was attacked by a black bear. In the past few decades, bears have been able to move out of their core populations and into new areas because there has been more forest cover. Laura-Ann Camissa learned the wild animals were close by her property the hard way.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Thrillist
This City Has Been Named the Best Place to Live in New York State
Contrary to common opinion, the Big Apple isn't the best place to live in New York state. According to US News and World Report's latest ranking of best places to live in the US, one of the world's favorite concrete jungles only came up fifth on the New York list. The state's winner is Albany, which was officially named the best city to live in New York. On a nationwide scale, the New York capital gained the 21st spot, while it is Huntsville, Alabama that brings home the gold medal.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $270 check payments arriving now for millions of people
Stimulus checks worth $270 are already on their way for eligible New Yorkers, according to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The checks are part of the latest stimulus payments issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) last month. She said that the taxation department would release the child and earned income tax payments by the end of this month to help fight rising inflation. It is estimated that 1.75 million New York residents will receive this payment.
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Stink bugs are back to swarm your old KY home. How to get rid of them this winter
A recent study found climate change could vastly expand the range of these creepy crawlers.
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Hummingbirds Go In The Winter?
Hummingbirds are tiny, brightly colored birds native to North and South America. There are over 300 hummingbird species, and they inhabit various habitats, such as temperate woodlands, mountain meadows, and tropical rainforests. These fast-hovering birds are long-distance migrants who make their way down south in late summer and fall. Discover where hummingbirds go in the winter, why they migrate, and how you can help them in the colder months.
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Andrew Cuomo is Back… and Not in the Way that You Expected
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo has returned to the public eye, but probably not in the way you expected him to. Since resigning as Governor in August of 2021 in the midst of sexual harassment, Andrew Cuomo has mostly stayed out of the spotlight and has been keeping to himself. He has made a few press statements, but for the most part, we haven't really heard from him. Well, now Andrew Cuomo is back, but rather than returning to the political sphere, he has started a podcast.
New stimulus gives hundreds of dollars to New York residents
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of New York residents: some additional money is coming your way!. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is Fascinating
There's something about abandoned places that leave us enthralled by what happened. Is it haunted? Maybe there was a fire? Why did nobody else purchase the home? While some answers can be easily found on the internet some will leave us scratching our heads for the rest of our lives and we believe that this abandoned house in Queens is definitely one of those places, keep reading to learn more.
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
