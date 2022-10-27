Man in critical condition after being stabbed with machete, beaten with baseball bat at West Palm Beach Publix

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Photos released of man involved in machete, baseball bat attack in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives have released photos of one of the men involved in a violent machete attack in West Palm Beach. On Friday evening, the detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department released photos of one of the men involved in the brutal attack involving a machete and a baseball bat. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Southdale Shopping Center. The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition in the hospital.
West Palm Beach police searching for man in machete attack at shopping center
WEST PALM BEACH — A man was critically wounded Wednesday when he was attacked in a shopping center parking lot by another man wielding a machete, city police said. West Palm Beach Police said Saturday they are still looking for the assailant. ...
Suburban West Palm Beach crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver
WEST PALM BEACH — A 68-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash that also seriously injured the driver of the car she was riding in, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. Maria Tolento was a passenger in a 2002 Ford...
WPBF News 25
Two-way collision crash leaves one dead early Sunday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A motorist is dead after colliding with a car on Military Trail early Sunday in West Palm Beach. Follow: Interactive traffic map. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue pronounced Kenju Konn, 30, dead at the scene...
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
2 people injured in 6-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach
Two people are hospitalized following a six-vehicle crash in Royal Palm Beach Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV
A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash with an SUV near the Palm Beach International Airport.
cbs12.com
Driver identified in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found the person who struck and killed a 65-year-old woman and then left the scene. On Sept. 17 the 65-year-old victim was attempting to cross 10th Avenue North using the pedestrian crosswalk. The driver, who has now been identified as Ivan Gonzalez,...
cw34.com
Community in shock after man attacked by men wielding machete, baseball bat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent manhunt is underway for the people authorities say brutally attacked a man with a machete and a baseball bat. It all happened in the parking lot of a Publix in West Palm Beach, Wednesday night. Neighbors were stunned that such terror...
cw34.com
Argument led to murder in West Palm Beach, arrest made
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man who tried to break up an argument is now charged with a murder in West Palm Beach. Police arrested 20-year-old George Harris IV on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on April...
ABC Action News
Florida man stabbed, cut with machete, beaten by baseball bat near Publix
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was seriously injured after he was attacked by two other men wielding a machete and baseball bat near a Publix in West Palm Beach, police said. The attack occurred just before 4 p.m. near the Publix parking lot at the Southdale Shopping Center in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.
cw34.com
Wakeup scream 'I wanna speak to you man to man' leads to his sister's boyfriend stabbed
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was more than a rude wakeup call and the victim was taken to one hospital and then a second, since the wound to his abdomen was so severe. That second hospital is where a detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office went last Saturday, Oct. 22, after getting the report of the stabbing.
Boca Raton animal groomer facing 2 counts of animal cruelty
A South Florida dog groomer has been arrested and will be facing two counts of animal cruelty after videos allegedly show him "manhandling" dogs.
Broward County firefighter, girlfriend critically injured in fiery crash on I-95
A Broward Sheriff's Office firefighter helped his girlfriend escape after a fiery crash involving a fuel tanker on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach.
Sale of fentanyl to a man who died sends West Palm Beach resident to federal prison
A 34-year-old West Palm Beach man this month was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after admitting he sold fentanyl to a man who injected it and died from an overdose. Donte McCray, who was released from state prison in 2018 after serving a four-year sentence for robbery, pleaded guilty to one charge of distribution of fentanyl that caused a death.
cw34.com
Man scares ex by texting 'I have a gun and I'm killing you today,' then rams car into hers
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — What started as a call about an assault ended up being a lot more, and it stemmed from a couple's bad breakup. Early Saturday evening, Boca Raton police got to the victim's apartment complex and found Emmaneul Lewis, 26, in his car, ramming the back of hers. A police officer wrote in the arrest report, “I conducted a felony stop to remove Lewis from the vehicle without incident.”
NBC Miami
3rd Armed Robbery Suspect Accused of Shooting Victim in Face in Coral Springs
A third man has been charged for an armed robbery where the victim was shot in the face in a Coral Springs barber shop. Renaldo Jean, 22, was arrested Tuesday for the robbery and shooting that happened about 11:35 p.m. July 13 in the High Def Barbershop at 7664 Wiles Road, police said.
cw34.com
PBSO: High school wrestling coach arrested for grand theft
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A high school wrestling coach is out on bond after deputies say he used the school's money to purchase items for his own business. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Hans Rasmusson is a wrestling coach at Jupiter High School. Detectives said Rasmusson submitted a Check Requisition form through the Palm Beach School District — where he requested a check payable to the sportswear company for $2,891.96. Rasmusson said the funds were being used for singlets and gear.
NBC Miami
3 Students Arrested After Gun, Ammunition Found at High School in Port St. Lucie
Three students who attended a high school in Port St. Lucie were arrested Thursday after a school resource officer found a handgun and ammunition on campus. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports police arrested two 16-year-old students and a 15-year-old student after the incident at Treasure Coast High School. A police spokesman said one teacher at the school notified law enforcement after heading a student talking about the possibility of a gun being on campus.
Comments / 0