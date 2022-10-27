Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony
Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Sam Williams Opens Up About His Gay Identity for the First Time: 'It Is Scary, but It Feels Good'
The country star and son of Hank Williams Jr. recently spoke to Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly about his new "Tilted Crown" music video and why it's important to discuss sexuality Sam Williams is opening up about his sexuality and hopes it helps other small-town exports to feel less alone. In an upcoming episode of Apple Music's Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, Williams detailed the inspiration behind his new "Tilted Crown" music video, which chronicles his upbringing as Hank Williams Jr.'s son and sees him kiss...
Brittany Mahomes Poses in Underwear for Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2's Arrival
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick announced in June that they are expecting a baby boy in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her pregnancy in style. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 27, shared some snaps behind the scenes of a maternity shoot on her Instagram Story Saturday. In the ethereal photos, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner poses among draped white fabric, with fog and fairy lights surrounding her to add to the ambiance. Her growing baby is on full display in the photos, as...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Eddie Redmayne's Daughter Suggested He 'Go Back to Being a Wizard' After Seeing 'Good Nurse' Clip
Eddie Redmayne shares son Luke, 4, and daughter Iris, 6, with wife Hannah Bagshawe Eddie Redmayne's kids would much rather their dad stick to wizardry after seeing him in his new Netflix drama. The actor, 40, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday where he shared how his young kids took to him playing a dark role in his film The Good Nurse, streaming now. In the Netflix film, which is based on true events, Redmayne stars as Charles Cullen, a nurse who was responsible for...
Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'
Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes
The newly engaged pair met on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019 Dean Unglert is one happily engaged man! On Tuesday, the reality star shared photos from his recent surprise engagement to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The couple's engagement took place on October 24 on Kauai Island in Hawaii, after more than three years of dating. Unglert, 31, shared a carousel of three photos from the big moment, which happened at the end of an 11-mile hike along the Nā Pali Coast. Alongside the photos, the reality star wrote, "under...
Dax Shepard Reveals Why He and Kristen Bell Won't Let Their Daughters Have Their Own Phones
Dax Shepard explains why he and Kristen Bell's two daughters complain "all the time" about their policy on phones Dax Shepard isn't into screen time. The father of two, 47, recently appeared on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher where he talked about how he and wife Kristen Bell feel about their kids having phones. "We don't have a phone problem 'cause they're not in the mix. And iPods aren't, iPads aren't in the mix and video games," the Armchair Expert podcast host revealed. "So there's...
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
Behati Prinsloo Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet and Spooky Halloween Selfie
Prinsloo opted for a comfy outfit with face art to kick off the Halloween weekend Behati Prinsloo is getting into the spooky season! The 34-year-old model – who is expecting her third baby with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine – posted a snap heading into the Halloween weekend cradling her baby bump in a comfy outfit. This Halloween, she opted for a black Aritzia long-sleeve shirt and some yoga pants from Beyond Yoga. To give it a spooky edge, she added an alien necklace and inked in a...
Nicole Richie Shares Teenage Throwback with Paris Hilton in Matching Fairy Costumes for Halloween
"Sana saa! Love you Bill," Paris Hilton commented on a teen throwback photo of herself and Nicole Richie dressed in matching fairy costumes for Halloween Nicole Richie is reminiscing about simpler times this Halloween. The Simple Life alum, 41, unearthed some throwback gold on Friday as she shared a black-and-white photo of herself and longtime pal Paris Hilton as teenagers, living their fairy princess fantasies for a joint Halloween costume. "Happy Halloween," Richie captioned the photo, on which Hilton, 41, commented: "Sana saa! Love you Bill." RELATED: Paris Hilton Has...
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
