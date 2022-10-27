ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

At least 81 killed as suspension bridge collapses in India ‘with 400 people on it’

At least 81 people are believed to have died after a suspension bridge collapsed in India, plunging hundreds of people into a river below and leaving others clinging to what remained of the structure.The 230-metre bridge in the western state of Gujarat had been closed for six months and reopened just last week. It was built during British colonial rule in the 1800s.More than 400 people were on the bridge when it collapsed into the Machhu River, local broadcaster Zee News reported. Reuters quoted a government official as saying that at least 81 people had been killed in the disaster.State...
NBC Chicago

Covid Cases, Controls Spread in China

"Since the 20th National Party Congress kicked off on 16 October, domestic Covid case numbers have been clearly on an upward trajectory," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report Thursday. The Nomura analysts said they expect China's stringent Covid controls will remain at least...
NBC Chicago

Russia Halts Participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN-Backed Deal That Reopened Ukraine's Ports to Feed Countries Around the World

Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative in a retaliatory move for what it says were Kyiv-ordered attacks on Russian vessels. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal brokered in July, eased Russia's naval blockade and saw the reopening of three key Ukrainian ports. Nearly 400...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Europe's ‘Not Out of the Woods' Despite Gas Prices Falling to 4-Month Lows

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed natural gas prices to trade at historic levels back in August. However, these have significantly come down since then. "With gas storage near full, LNG inflows in oversupply and favourable mild autumn weather, prices are doing the work to keep the system balanced as commodities trade in the present," Ehsan Khoman, head of commodities research at MUFG Bank, told CNBC via email.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy