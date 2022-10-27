Read full article on original website
Related
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
mynews13.com
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars.
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
Venice residents still on the long road of recovery, one month after Ian
A lot can happen in a month. For Floridians who didn't go through the storm, it may be hard to believe that the state went through one of its most destructive storms ever just a month ago. But for the residents of southwest Florida, there are daily reminders of Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
floridaweekly.com
SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds
In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations — Charlotte Community Foundation, Collaboratory and Collier Community Foundation — have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
Engineers studying lessons learned from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Engineers studying damage left behind from Hurricane Ian for lessons we can learn as we rebuild in storm surge risk zones.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
Mysuncoast.com
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable. Sarasota County officials are...
Comments / 0