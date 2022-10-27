ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Red tide map lighting up in SWFL

The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds

In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations — Charlotte Community Foundation, Collaboratory and Collier Community Foundation — have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
