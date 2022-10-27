ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

click orlando

FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
ORLANDO, FL
erienewsnow.com

Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal

Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
LEE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announced the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years.
NAPLES, FL
University of Florida

The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian

It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding

An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
NAPLES, FL
floridarambler.com

Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds

I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

