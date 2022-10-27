Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
More assistance delivered to Florida counties in need after Hurricane Ian
BRANDON, Fla — Communities in Hardee and Sarasota counties can now apply for FEMA Direct Temporary Housing Assistance. This comes after approval was announced on Friday. The counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Lee counties which were previously approved. "FEMA determined that rental assistance is insufficient to meet the...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha
Members of the southwest Florida community are volunteering for a group cleanup in Matlacha. The group is meeting up at Publix in Bookelia at 5100 Pine Island Rd Sunday morning.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
mynews13.com
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
westorlandonews.com
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announced the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years.
Mysuncoast.com
Officials warn scammers are posing as nonprofits, FEMA in Englewood
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - When disasters like Hurricane Ian strike, almost all of us have the impulse to reach out and assist all the people who have lost so much. Unfortunately, there are others who jump at the opportunity to take advantage of the vulnerable. Sarasota County officials are...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County to close application for help with insurance deductibles on Friday
You have one more day to apply and get help paying your homeowner’s insurance deductible in Charlotte County. The county is closing applications at 5 p.m. on Friday because they’ve gotten so many requests and funds are limited. WINK News is learning some people have already found out...
University of Florida
The State of Charlotte Harbor Estuary Following Hurricane Ian
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state of Florida and as some of the adrenaline starts to wear-off people have begun asking, “What impacts is the storm going to have on water quality going forward? Are we doomed for another red tide event like the one following Hurricane Irma in 2017?” The information presented here reflects the most recent information available on scientific sampling occurring in storm-impacted regions. It is subject to change. For the most recent information, explore the links at the end of article.
WINKNEWS.com
People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian
Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
WINKNEWS.com
Shelter Options Shoppe facing monetary obstacles while rebuilding
An organization that helps people rebuild their lives needs help itself after Hurricane Ian. The shelter, for abused women and children, had to close The Shelter Options Shoppe after the storm. It’s a boutique that offers clothing, accessories, furniture, and more to people who need it. Before they reopen...
floridapolitics.com
Cape Coral refuses to be charmed, lands among Top 10 worst cities for witches
One Florida city did get a special mention, though. Cape Coral refuses to be charmed — at least according to a new report ranking the country’s best and worst cities for witches. The list, put out by Lawn Love, compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on access...
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
WINKNEWS.com
Officials provide contradicting statements about North Fort Myers shelter conditions
A hurricane shelter in North Fort Myers has received complaints about dirty living conditions, and now there are apparent contradictions from officials in charge of the shelter. People living at the old Publix in North Fort Myers say the shelter is crowded and are concerned about mold. WINK News received...
Mysuncoast.com
Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys. “I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”
