Read full article on original website
Related
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
Stock Futures Are Flat After a Volatile Session Following the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday evening, holding losses from the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 58 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500...
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Qualcomm – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tupperware Brands — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming
The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
Here's How to Adjust Your Portfolio as the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The series of rate hikes have affected government bond yields, creating yield curve inversions, when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long term. While some experts believe the inverted...
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
Crypto Winter ‘Only Going to Get Worse,' Co-Founder of Tezos Blockchain Says
Kathleen Breitman told CNBC's Karen Tso that "easy money" from venture capitalist profit-seeking and low interest rates had artificially inflated the valuations of many crypto firms. Even if the Fed pauses rate hikes next year, only the "small minority" of crypto applications that are truly useful and can organically grow...
Hong Kong's Stock Market Halts Trade When a Typhoon Warning Is Issued – the CEO Says That May Change
Hong Kong authorities are looking into reviewing its guidelines for halting trade after a typhoon signal. The bourse suspended trade after the H.K. Observatory issued a Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8. Aguzin said new listing regimes for specialized technology firms will be formalized and announced "hopefully not too far...
China's Covid Controls Are Pushing Companies to Diversify Away From a ‘Start-Stop Economy'
"What we are hearing from companies [is] they are moving ahead with their supply chain diversification plans because this start-stop economy is here to stay," said Nick Marro, global trade leader at The Economist Intelligence Unit. While other countries have relaxed most restrictions and chosen to "live with Covid," Beijing...
Chick-Fil-A Operator Introduced a Three-Day Workweek, and Applications Are Pouring In
While many restaurants are having a hard time finding staff these days, Justin Lindsey is weeding through a pile of applications so tall you’d think he was hiring for a Chief Taco Officer or Chief Candy Officer. But he’s not. The operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall in Miami, Florida is looking for fast-food workers. Fortunately for him, they’re applying in droves, as first reported by QSR magazine.
Fisker Confirms Production of the Ocean SUV Will Start Later This Month, Now Has Over 62,000 Reservations
Fisker reported a loss of $149 million for the third quarter. The company is on track to begin building its Ocean SUV later this month, and expects to build about 42,000 over the next year. Reservations for the Ocean are now over 62,000, CEO Henrik Fisker told CNBC. Electric vehicle...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0