Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance

Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive

Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Qualcomm – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tupperware Brands — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming

The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
Chick-Fil-A Operator Introduced a Three-Day Workweek, and Applications Are Pouring In

While many restaurants are having a hard time finding staff these days, Justin Lindsey is weeding through a pile of applications so tall you’d think he was hiring for a Chief Taco Officer or Chief Candy Officer. But he’s not. The operator of Chick-fil-A Kendall in Miami, Florida is looking for fast-food workers. Fortunately for him, they’re applying in droves, as first reported by QSR magazine.
MIAMI, FL
Chicago, IL
