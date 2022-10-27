ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

New high-speed internet coming to 14 towns

ADDISON COUNTY — The nonprofit internet provider Maple Broadband began work in early October stringing fiber-optic lines that will bring high-speed service to up to 1,400 underserved or unserved households in portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting. That comes thanks to an $8.7 million grant the organization got in July.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wanted for a purse snatch from a car in South Burlington. These are surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for the larceny on October 19th. The victim told South Burlington Police they lost not only the purse, but bank credit cards. The total loss to the victim is approximately $10,000. If you recognize these individual suspects, please contact South Burlington PD.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol

20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
BRISTOL, VT
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Letter to the Editor: Advertisement did not reflect candidate’s true views

Shame on anyone sending out a flyer with my picture on it. When I was told by its author that it was being done, I replied in a timely manner that I did not agree with the premise, it being sent or printed, did not want to be any part of it and not to include me. For someone to be allowed to use my name, pictures and faux endorsement of a stance is beyond the pale. For anyone to share the ad knowing it’s false, speaks more about their character than mine.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
BURLINGTON, VT
willistonobserver.com

Williston office building demolished

The former office building on a hill overlooking the intersection of Talcott Drive and Route 2 — which had been for sale — is coming down this week as the parcel will be offered as a “build to suit” vacant lot. The building is the former home of a variety of nonprofits and small businesses but had been vacant since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Construction underway on Bristol affordable housing project

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments are a cooperative effort of co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust, and Evernorth. Leaders say the building is for 20 low and moderate-income households. The apartments are...
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Addison Independent

Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church

EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
US News and World Report

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont

From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
VERMONT STATE

