Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Book on 'Vatican's rising influence' in mailboxes has residents curious
One Vermont resident in a community where the mailers were arriving said, “Some people would pick it up and put it in the trash.”
Milton man indicted in deadly Littleton, NH crash
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Couture in connection with a crash in which his two daughters were killed.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
Vermont man charged in NH crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man has faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of...
Addison Independent
New high-speed internet coming to 14 towns
ADDISON COUNTY — The nonprofit internet provider Maple Broadband began work in early October stringing fiber-optic lines that will bring high-speed service to up to 1,400 underserved or unserved households in portions of Cornwall, Leicester, Middlebury, Orwell, Salisbury, Shoreham and Whiting. That comes thanks to an $8.7 million grant the organization got in July.
mynbc5.com
Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WCAX
Search for two larceny suspects in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wanted for a purse snatch from a car in South Burlington. These are surveillance photos of two suspects wanted for the larceny on October 19th. The victim told South Burlington Police they lost not only the purse, but bank credit cards. The total loss to the victim is approximately $10,000. If you recognize these individual suspects, please contact South Burlington PD.
vermontbiz.com
Construction begins on new affordable housing in downtown Bristol
20 energy efficient apartments will help address workforce housing challenge in the county. Vermont Business Magazine Co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust (ACCT) and Evernorth, have announced that construction is underway at the $8.6 million Firehouse Apartments which will serve 20 low- and moderate-income households in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments represents a critical component of a public/private partnership bringing municipal services, business incubation, and mixed-income housing to the growing community of Bristol on the Stoney Hill property.
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Aaron Brunette Of N Andover, Massachusetts For DUI
Friday night, Vermont State Police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N Andover, Massachusetts for DUI. At approximately 11:23 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area of Rt. 7 and Lime Kiln Rd in the town of Charlotte, Vermont for a motor vehicle crash. Vermont State Police...
Addison Independent
Letter to the Editor: Advertisement did not reflect candidate’s true views
Shame on anyone sending out a flyer with my picture on it. When I was told by its author that it was being done, I replied in a timely manner that I did not agree with the premise, it being sent or printed, did not want to be any part of it and not to include me. For someone to be allowed to use my name, pictures and faux endorsement of a stance is beyond the pale. For anyone to share the ad knowing it’s false, speaks more about their character than mine.
WCAX
Parishioners make second attempt to demolish Burlington church
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For four years, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception has done nothing but take up space in the heart of Burlington. A consultant for parishioners says they want to remove the building for a few reasons, but mostly because it’s biblical. Because of a declining congregation...
mynbc5.com
Vermont couple invites community into personal haunted house for charity
RUTLAND, Vt. — Owners of one home in Vermont truly take it to the max when it comes to their Halloween decorating — decking out their property from floor to ceiling to benefit charity. "It’s a passion that we have for this," said Gary Spaulding, who lives in...
willistonobserver.com
Williston office building demolished
The former office building on a hill overlooking the intersection of Talcott Drive and Route 2 — which had been for sale — is coming down this week as the parcel will be offered as a “build to suit” vacant lot. The building is the former home of a variety of nonprofits and small businesses but had been vacant since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
WCAX
Construction underway on Bristol affordable housing project
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction is underway on what town leaders call “affordable housing” in downtown Bristol. The Firehouse Apartments are a cooperative effort of co-owners and developers, Addison County Community Trust, and Evernorth. Leaders say the building is for 20 low and moderate-income households. The apartments are...
mynbc5.com
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
Addison Independent
Election denier spreads lies in talk at East Midd church
EAST MIDDLEBURY — The final flickers of the day’s sunlight were gently kissing the western horizon on Oct. 19 as folks trickled into East Middlebury’s Valley Bible Church, a grand, pearl-white edifice fronting a backdrop of trees stubbornly clinging to the last of their fiery-red leaves with a frigid Vermont winter approaching.
US News and World Report
16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont
From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
Comments / 0