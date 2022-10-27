Read full article on original website
LeVert leads Cleveland against New York after 41-point game
New York Knicks (3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the New York Knicks after Caris LeVert scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime victory against the Boston Celtics. Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in...
NBA insider says it wouldn’t surprise him if Cavs start Cedi Osman or Dean Wade when Darius Garland returns
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been cooking while All-Star guard Darius Garland heals from an eye injury he suffered in their season opener versus the Toronto Raptors. The success that the team has enjoyed over the last three games may end up having an impact on the makeup of the lineup once Garland is able to return to the floor.
Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT
Caris LeVert and Donovan Mitchell each scored 41 points and the Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime on Friday night.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic Beating Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Luka Doncic outplayed the duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. NBA fans loved Doncic's performance in a close win.
Knicks And Bucks Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their injury reports for Friday's game.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Goes to locker room Friday
Ayton went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played eight minutes to begin Friday's matchup but wasn't on the court to begin the second quarter. If he's unable to return to the game, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig should see increased run for the Suns.
Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Break The Bank in Topping Celtics
1. When it comes to games like this, it really is hard to know where to begin. So much happened, and for the Cavs, most of it was really good. 2. Let’s start here: Donovan Mitchell erupted for 41 points. Caris LeVert erupted for 41 points. The Cavs (4-1) beat the defending Eastern Conference champions in their own building, the TD Bank Garden.
Panthers' DJ Moore catches miraculous game-tying hail mary, then commits dumb penalty that leads to OT
Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore did two unthinkable things at the end of regulation against the Atlanta Falcons. First, he caught a miraculous 62-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to tie the game. But after securing the touchdown, Moore committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after it looked like Moore took off his helmet in celebration.
Pelicans' Garrett Temple: Makes 2022-23 debut
Temple finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Phoenix. Temple was forced to step into a large role on Friday with Brandon Ingram (concussion), Herbert Jones (knee), Zion Williamson (hip) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) out and put together a solid outing. When the Pelicans are healthy, Temple is nothing more than a reserve wing, but for as long as they are battling the injury bug he may be asked to play filler minutes.
Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets odds, picks and predictions
The Indiana Pacers (2-4) visit the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets (1-4) Saturday. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pacers vs. Nets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Pacers are coming in off...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Knicks
On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold look to make it five straight and continue their best start to the season since 2016-17 when they welcome Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to town. The Cavaliers clawed back for one of their best wins of the young season on Friday night...
Knicks Look to Bounce Back Against the Cavs
The Knicks have some things to prove, both to themselves and the world, as they go up against the ghost of trade rumors past. After having their three-game win streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks the New York Knicks (3-2) are in Cleveland to face off against an exciting Cavaliers (4-1) team. In most circumstances, the sixth game of the season doesn’t hold much significance but unless you’ve been under a rock the last few months, you know there are some underlying storylines in this one.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Enters protocols
Gay (COVID-19) has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets. Gay missed practice Thursday due to feeling under the weather and has entered the league's health and safety protocols. the 36-year-old has amassed 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.8 minutes per game as a frontcourt depth option for the Jazz, and his absence could open up more minutes at the four for Jarred Vanderbilt and Lauri Markkanen.
WATCH: Referee Appears To Openly Move Ball Forward Toward First Down Marker
A referee in a New Jersey high school football playoff game was caught on camera… The post WATCH: Referee Appears To Openly Move Ball Forward Toward First Down Marker appeared first on Outsider.
Capitals limp into matchup against Hurricanes
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes have something in common going into Monday night’s meeting at Raleigh, N.C. Both teams
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Friday
McCollum (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns. McCollum seemed to have picked up the injury in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, where he tallied 14 points and 11 assists in the absence of Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee). With Ingram ruled out, Williamson and Jones listed as questionable and the addition of Jose Alvarado (back) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) to the injury report, McCollum could see yet another massive workload Friday if he's active.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Leads team in scoring
Tatum supplied 32 points (11-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 132-123 overtime loss to Cleveland. Tatum's 32 points led his team as he continues his strong start to the season. The three-time All Star is averaging a career-high 32.4 points on 56 percent shooting. He's also made 11 three-pointers over the past three outings. While his shooting efficiency may regress a bit, Tatum is certainly capable of competing for league scoring leader.
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury
Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
