If you can't afford bail then don't break the law! Why is this so hard for people to understand? Don't they still have bail bonds men? Sorry bail bonds person's!
My roommates ex was stalking her. He was allowed out on bail. He proceeded to murder her. Judges should be allowed to use the tools at their disposal to keep these animals in jail
On many occasions someone can be arrested when they are completely innonence. A judge is just a man or woman just like the rest of us given to thier own views and prejudices they should NOT be given power to make these desicion's there is a reason for laws set into place. They have the legal means to deny bail whenever necessary so Dewines son must be running for a higher office and needs a grandstand to look good in. Stop trying to give individual humans sole power over another corruption is everywhere all ready.Innonence until PROVEN guilty stsying in jail could cost an innonence poor man his home his job his family.Wise up America
Related
Election expert weighs in on early voting, absentee numbers
2022 Midterm Election: A guide to Ohio's Senate race between JD Vance, Tim Ryan
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
Ohio Attorney General’s office accepts ‘Raise the Wage Ohio’ petition
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Voter fraud isn’t nearly as prevalent as some lawmakers make it out to be
Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms precincts can't take absentee ballots on Election Day
State of Ohio to demolish 825 dilapidated buildings, including more than 400 in Cuyahoga County
Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Officials are leaving jobs at Ohio boards of elections, often to escape frustration and threats
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
West Virginia State Senator supports Amendment 1
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
Who’s funding Ohio’s U.S. Senate race?
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
WKYC
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 17