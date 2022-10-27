Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
School in the sky | TPS Aviation Center holds open house for interested students
Toledo public schools offers a wide variety of schooling options. One of the most unique involves learning above the clouds. If your child is interested in learning the ins and outs of aviation, Toledo Public Schools might be the place for them. It's the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy of...
Washington Local Schools plans new middle school to replace Jefferson Junior High
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools has plans for a new middle school. The project has a price tag of about $73 million, but Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it won't cost residents a dime, because it's going to be paid for exclusively with state funding. Back in 2019, the...
presspublications.com
Student Stars: Alexandra Liskai awarded Ohio State scholarship
Alexandra Liskai, of Woodville, has been selected to receive the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Agricultural Education Scholarship from the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education and Leadership (ACEL) at The Ohio State University. Liskai is an agriscience education major. Students in ACEL were awarded more than $75,000 from funds provided through...
13abc.com
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials have lifted Friday’s lockdown at Bowsher High School and said everyone is safe. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, Bowsher went on a level III lockdown after reports a student had a gun. The district said Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety performed a sweep of the school and did not find a weapon.
Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch volunteer numbers declining
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. This year, it needs more volunteers. Program Chair Florence McLennan said she's been with block watch for 14 years and hasn't seen volunteer numbers this low before. They usually have anywhere from 70 to 100 people, but now they only have around 40.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
WTOL-TV
Neighborhood Block Watch program recruiting volunteers after sharp decline in members, rise in crime
The Toledo Neighborhood Block Watch program has been around for years. Except now, the block watch chair says the number of volunteers is at the lowest she's seen.
Café to open Nov. 4 in downtown Toledo library 'So All May Eat'
TOLEDO, Ohio — SAME Café is officially opening next week inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo and will provide individuals opportunities to donate, volunteer and dine in. The café is a non-profit started about 16 years ago in Denver, Colorado. Now, their second location is opening up...
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
23rd Drug Take Back Day aims to slow down opioid epidemic
SYLVANIA, Ohio — There are, on average, 274 overdose deaths in the U-S every single day. The Center for Disease Control reported over 107,000 deaths last year, a 15% increase from 2020. To stop this trend, officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency held their 23rd Drug Take Back Day...
St. Francis wins 2022 Pack a Pickup contest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, local high schools stepped up during football season to help those less fortunate in the area. Thanks to participants in this year's Pack a Pickup, more than 42,000 pounds of food has been collected for SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. The food bank,...
Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater
OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
13abc.com
Progress update on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction continues on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark, and 13abc got a tour of the site on Friday to see the progress made so far. The addition is going to be over twice as big as Phase 1 was, and they’re planning to have this entire area open come next spring.
Students banned from Dundee Middle School after "credible" threat
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
WTOL 11
