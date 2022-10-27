DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Multiple students were banned from school grounds after a "credible" threat was made on Wednesday.In a letter to students' families posted on Facebook, Dundee Community Schools said they received a potential threat tip through its confidential reporting system. Superintendent Schott Leach said the administration, the liaison officer and local law enforcement immediately responded to the report and secured the students in question. Their investigation deemed the threat credible and Leach said the authorities responded accordingly. "At no time were our students and staff at risk of any immediate harm," said Leach in the letter. The students involved in the...

DUNDEE, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO