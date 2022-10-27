ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

WHIZ

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT RESULTS 10/29

Little Muskies are advancing to the regional tournament. Set scores: 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. The Panthers are advancing to the regional tournament. Set scores: 25-22, 25-18, 25-13. The Zeps are advancing to the regional tournament. NEWARK CATHOLIC 3 FISHER CATHOLIC 0. Set scores: 25-11, 25-17, 25-15. Newark Catholic is advancing to...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WHIZ

Round two football playoff schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Big Reds win game one of playoffs over Northmor

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bellaire Big Reds host the Northmor Golden Knights for OHSAA playoffs. The Big Reds would get on the board quickly. Ray Ray Pettigrew scored for Bellaire. For the second straight week, Pettigrew and the Big Reds have scored on the opening play. At halftime the Big Reds lead 28-7. Bellaire […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Barnesville beat Piketon to advance in playoffs

BELMOUNT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville closed the regular season with a three-point win over Union Local to complete a perfect 10-0 season. The Rocks opened their playoff run against the Piketon Redstreaks. The Shamrocks got on the board first. Taison Star plowed up the middle for the first touchdown of the night. Next C.J. Hannahs […]
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Big Red Rolls Into Second Round

STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Park Falls Short At South

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

COLLEGE SCORES 10/29

Senior QB Jordan Garrett passes Jake Burn for most passing yards in program history. Final game of the season for the Fighting Muskies. Senior day, before the game, Muskingum recognized seniors Jenna Jordan, Skyllar Strong, Paige Stringfellow, Monique Reil, Sheridyn Woofter, and Bekah Knight. The Blue Streaks scored four goals in the first half to grab the momentum. The Muskies were led by sophomore Morgan Meisel who collected her seventh goal of the season. Meisel ends the 2022 campaign tied for seventh all-time in career goals with 15 with Mary Double (2017-21).
NEW CONCORD, OH
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Shuts Out John Marshall

MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Atley Cowan threw five touchdown passes as Linsly rolled past John Marshall 44-0 Friday night in Moundsville. Luca DiLorenzo had three touchdown catches and Nate Coleman added a pair. The Cadets improve to 8-1 and close their season next week at Morgantown. John Marshall slips to 4-5 and closes their regular season […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Get ready for an all-star basketball shootout in Ohio County!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Basketball fans, this one’s for you!  If you’re a fan of the game, even if it’s not played by the pros, there’s a way you can enjoy some hoops and help the community too.  The North Wheeling Youth Center is getting ready for the 8th Annual Thanksgiving Charity Basketball Game.  You’ll see […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Electrics Football Team Keeping Message Same Ahead of Postseason Matchup

DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics clinched a postseason birth last week with a win over the Maysville Panthers. With the playoffs starting tomorrow, our own Keivon Belcher caught up with the Electrics football team ahead of their matchup against Indian Valley. Thanks Dylan, you can feel it in the...
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Charles Lewis Barker

Charles Lewis Barker, 85 of Philo, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at Willow Haven Nursing Center in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 29, 1936, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late James William Barker and Anna Irene (Beach) Phillips Barker. Charlie worked at Burnham Boiler for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing Euchre with friends and family.
PHILO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Canton, Ohio

Canton is not on the radar of most travellers heading to Ohio, yet with all its world-class amenities, picturesque surroundings, and proximity to Akron and Cleveland, it should be. Canton is most famous for being the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, arguably the biggest attraction in the entire city, however, it is far from the only one.
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE

