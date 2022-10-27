Read full article on original website
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT RESULTS 10/29
Little Muskies are advancing to the regional tournament. Set scores: 25-20, 25-18, 25-21. The Panthers are advancing to the regional tournament. Set scores: 25-22, 25-18, 25-13. The Zeps are advancing to the regional tournament. NEWARK CATHOLIC 3 FISHER CATHOLIC 0. Set scores: 25-11, 25-17, 25-15. Newark Catholic is advancing to...
Round two football playoff schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several area teams won their first playoff game to advance to the second round of the post season. Here are the local teams who will be playing in week 12. All games kickoff Friday at 7pm. Division II, Region 7. #5 Big Walnut at #4 Watkins...
The Big Reds win game one of playoffs over Northmor
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– The Bellaire Big Reds host the Northmor Golden Knights for OHSAA playoffs. The Big Reds would get on the board quickly. Ray Ray Pettigrew scored for Bellaire. For the second straight week, Pettigrew and the Big Reds have scored on the opening play. At halftime the Big Reds lead 28-7. Bellaire […]
Barnesville beat Piketon to advance in playoffs
BELMOUNT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)– Barnesville closed the regular season with a three-point win over Union Local to complete a perfect 10-0 season. The Rocks opened their playoff run against the Piketon Redstreaks. The Shamrocks got on the board first. Taison Star plowed up the middle for the first touchdown of the night. Next C.J. Hannahs […]
Round Two! Playoff pairings set for 17 local football teams still in contention
The OHSAA playoffs continue on Friday, November 4th
Big Red Rolls Into Second Round
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – Big Red rolled into the second round of the playoffs with a 33-13 win over Carrollton Friday night. Next up for Steubenville a home game with Bishop Hartley. Big Red dropped back-to-back state championship games to the Hawks in 2015 and 2016.
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from opening week of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament kicked off Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs began on Friday night. The playoffs run through the state...
Ohio high school football playoff scores, highlights
The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Crews will be across the Tri-State covering Friday's top games.
Park Falls Short At South
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – A 21-18 Wheeling Park halftime lead at Parkersburg South resulted in a 32-27 loss for Park. South scored the first 14 points of the second half to take a 32-21 lead. Park scored a touchdown for :02 remaining in the game. Park now stands at 6-3 and will host John Marshall next […]
COLLEGE SCORES 10/29
Senior QB Jordan Garrett passes Jake Burn for most passing yards in program history. Final game of the season for the Fighting Muskies. Senior day, before the game, Muskingum recognized seniors Jenna Jordan, Skyllar Strong, Paige Stringfellow, Monique Reil, Sheridyn Woofter, and Bekah Knight. The Blue Streaks scored four goals in the first half to grab the momentum. The Muskies were led by sophomore Morgan Meisel who collected her seventh goal of the season. Meisel ends the 2022 campaign tied for seventh all-time in career goals with 15 with Mary Double (2017-21).
Ohio high school football playoffs: Check brackets, get live updates from OHSAA regionals
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs kicked off on Friday night with OHSAA regional playoff games across the state. You can follow all of the OHSAA playoff games live on SBLive Ohio including live game updates, scores, game stories, video highlights, photo galleries and more. Bookmark ...
Linsly Shuts Out John Marshall
MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Atley Cowan threw five touchdown passes as Linsly rolled past John Marshall 44-0 Friday night in Moundsville. Luca DiLorenzo had three touchdown catches and Nate Coleman added a pair. The Cadets improve to 8-1 and close their season next week at Morgantown. John Marshall slips to 4-5 and closes their regular season […]
Electrics Football Team Keeping Message Same Ahead of Postseason Matchup
DUNCAN FALLS, OH- The Philo Electrics clinched a postseason birth last week with a win over the Maysville Panthers. With the playoffs starting tomorrow, our own Keivon Belcher caught up with the Electrics football team ahead of their matchup against Indian Valley. Thanks Dylan, you can feel it in the...
Charles Lewis Barker
Charles Lewis Barker, 85 of Philo, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2022, at Willow Haven Nursing Center in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born on December 29, 1936, in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late James William Barker and Anna Irene (Beach) Phillips Barker. Charlie worked at Burnham Boiler for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing Euchre with friends and family.
