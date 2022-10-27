Senior QB Jordan Garrett passes Jake Burn for most passing yards in program history. Final game of the season for the Fighting Muskies. Senior day, before the game, Muskingum recognized seniors Jenna Jordan, Skyllar Strong, Paige Stringfellow, Monique Reil, Sheridyn Woofter, and Bekah Knight. The Blue Streaks scored four goals in the first half to grab the momentum. The Muskies were led by sophomore Morgan Meisel who collected her seventh goal of the season. Meisel ends the 2022 campaign tied for seventh all-time in career goals with 15 with Mary Double (2017-21).

