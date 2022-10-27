Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Owners of SWFL Edible Arrangements reflect, reassess role after Hurricane Ian
Almost 20 years ago, local business owner Jennifer Palma received an arrangement of fresh fruit at her late husband’s funeral service. The edible, floral-like arrangement stuck out to her among other flowers and offerings of condolences. “It was something that she had never seen before,” said Matthew Palma, Jennifer’s...
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
luxury-houses.net
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million
81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Bonita-Springs Estero real estate market
Hurricane Ian was a huge, slow moving storm with winds just 2 miles per hour shy of being a category 5 storm. The hurricane’s wide path spans the Southwest Florida coast, yet destruction was highly localized with the direct waterfront areas suffering the most damage. The Bonita Springs-Estero area made out relatively well in comparison to many neighborhoods to both the north and south. Many are left wondering how this will affect the local real estate market.
Bay News 9
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
floridaweekly.com
Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs reopens — with a little help from its friends
Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian devastated the landscaping and buildings at 86-year-old Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs prompting a massive volunteer cleanup and fundraising effort, the gardens reopened to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. The Wonder Gardens will continue to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until at least Nov. 1, when regular hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may resume.
Florida Weekly
Naples entrepreneur launches My Happy Sleep online travel boutique
Local Naples, Florida entrepreneur, Elsie Mendez, announced the launch of MyHappySleep.com, a traveler’s online destination for simple sophistication and for those in need of traveling with a medical device. The new online travel destination offers luggage, tote bags, backpacks, blankets, travel accessories and the My Happy Sleep Bag, one-of-a-kind bags for CPAP, BIPAP and Air Mini CPAP machines and nebulizers.
westorlandonews.com
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Secures 20-Unit Agreement in Florida
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announced the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years.
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
Comments / 0