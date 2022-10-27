ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Maiden Alley Cinema celebrates 100th anniversary of “Nosferatu” with special screening featuring Paducah’s Sarsen Circle

By Melanie Davis-McAfee, Austin Carter
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 1922 film Nosferatu, Maiden Alley Cinema in Paducah is presenting a special screening of the film with a live score performed by Paducah’s Sarsen Circle.

Austin Carter of WKMS spoke to event organizer John Null ahead of the screening:

Nosferatu is Dracula,” Null explains. “They did not have the rights to Bram Stoker’s Dracula, so all the names are changed. Dracula becomes Orlok; the Harkers become Hutters. So, they didn’t spend too much time transposing those names. The images from the movie, the German expressionist cinematography, and the look of Max Schreck as the vampire, Orlok, have definitely endured. I think it still holds up as a pretty good horror movie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UIC7d_0ioAwt6O00
Maiden Alley Cinema presents “Nosferatu” for a one-night screening on Thursday, October 27. (John Null, Maiden Alley Cinema)

True to its silent film origins, Maiden Alley’s special screening of Nosferatu will feature a live band score with Paducah’s Sarsen Circle.

“They’re a two-piece instrumental horror-inspired progressive rock band. They’re coming up with all original music for this, as I understand it. But I do expect a combination of maybe John Carpenter’s film scores and also a sort of psychedelic thing you’d hear in a movie like Suspiria.”

“The lights will go down, the movie will start, and then the band will play along,” Null continued. “They’ll be on stage, maybe some sort of light show, too. It will be an experience.”

Maiden Alley Cinema presents Nosferatu on Thursday, October 27. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and a reel of vampire-related trailers, music videos, and clips will begin at 7:30 p.m. The screening and live band performance will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the special screening can be purchased online for $10 or at the door. For more information about the nonprofit arthouse cinema, visit the Maiden Alley Cinema website.

This was first published on WKMS. Read the original article here.

Melanie Davis-McAfee

Music and Operations Assistant at WKMS

Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.

Austin Carter

Morning Edition Host and Operations Director at WKMS

Austin Carter is a Murray State University graduate and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years, he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning. Austin has a love for public radio and the arts and spends his free time searching for new music, binging on television, and playing guitar.

Hopkinsville, KY
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

