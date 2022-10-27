ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian

All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress

Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers

It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples

A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples

Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million

81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS : VISIT 6 AMAZING PLACES IN FORT MYERS

Hikes and Bike: 6 Great Trails at Fort Myers & Sanibel. FORT MYERS : It’s not surprising to learn there are amazing beaches on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel. The name of the beach, with its pristine sand, is fitting. What about the trails between Fort Myers & Sanibel. What about the mangroves? Fort Myers and Sanibel have wetlands, boardwalks as well as manatee hangouts.
