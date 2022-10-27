Read full article on original website
Volunteers continue cleanup efforts in Matlacha
Members of the southwest Florida community are volunteering for a group cleanup in Matlacha. The group is meeting up at Publix in Bookelia at 5100 Pine Island Rd Sunday morning.
businessobserverfl.com
Southwest Florida housing market is in a topsy-turvy spot post-Ian
Hurricane Ian, in addition to the loss of life and property damage, has also set up something of battle of words (and the use of data) over the status of the Southwest Florida housing market. One on side are reports that show the market in plunge-mode in pockets of Southwest...
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
A day after it was announced for the first time FEMA will assist with residential debris removal, the agency explains not everyone will be eligible. Here is why.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach vows to return stronger after Hurricane Ian
All across Southwest Florida, people are showing what it means to be Gulfshore Strong and vowing to rebuild what Hurricane Ian destroyed. One of the places hit especially hard by the story was Fort Myers Beach. Deputies guard the entrance to make sure no one enters after the curfew, which runs from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
Ian's lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
Contractors who clean up debris and perform other services already are fighting over local government contracts that could be worth tens of millions in tax dollars.
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cameron Mitchell unveils Prime Social rooftop restaurant concept in Naples
A rooftop restaurant with outdoor dining proposed for Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples has a name and a face. Prime Social, a public restaurant and private membership club under development by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, is targeted to open in early 2024 on the rooftop of the buildings already housing Chops City Grill steakhouse, Emillions Art gallery and Engel & Völkers real estate firm on the north side of Fifth Avenue South just west of the Four Corners intersection.
WINKNEWS.com
Questions surrounding a Lee County commissioner’s whereabouts during Hurricane Ian
Sources tell WINK News a Lee County commissioner was out of the country while Southwest Florida got hit by Hurricane Ian. WINK News has learned that Lee County Commission Chairman Cecil Pendergrass left the country and was in Germany the week of Hurricane Ian. Multiple county sources reached out to...
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
QSR magazine
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Inks Largest Deal in Company History
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a 20-unit development agreement along the Florida Gulf Coast – the largest deal in brand history. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with a number of territories available nationwide.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
luxury-houses.net
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million
81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
nomadlawyer.org
FORT MYERS : VISIT 6 AMAZING PLACES IN FORT MYERS
Hikes and Bike: 6 Great Trails at Fort Myers & Sanibel. FORT MYERS : It’s not surprising to learn there are amazing beaches on The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel. The name of the beach, with its pristine sand, is fitting. What about the trails between Fort Myers & Sanibel. What about the mangroves? Fort Myers and Sanibel have wetlands, boardwalks as well as manatee hangouts.
