Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
Florida Weekly
Embrace the environment at Rookery Bay Lunch & Learn Lecture Series
The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples, presents a monthly Lunch & Learn Lecture Series from October through April to discuss plants and animals in the 110,000- acre reserve. The $20 registration fee for the lectures that run from noon to 1 p.m. includes a hot buffet lunch from Carrabba’s Italian Grill, presentation and Q&A with speaker, plus complimentary admission to the environmental learning center that has aquariums, touch tank, exhibits, butterfly garden, trails, art gallery, nature store and more. Registration is required at www.rookerybay.org/events. Upcoming lectures are:
Red tide found in water samples from Southwest Florida
FWC said red tide has been found in water samples taken from Southwest Florida, including Charlotte, Collier and Lee Counties
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
floridaweekly.com
Artis—Naples announces free Artis—Uplifting as recovery continues
As Southwest Florida contends with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Artis—Naples announced the Artis—Uplifting program, aiming to provide healing, comfort and hope to the community through access to the visual and performing arts. Artis—Naples is offering the following programs:. Free admission to The Baker Museum through Dec....
WINKNEWS.com
In Linda Loma, couple rides out Ian with dog in kayak
The Linda Loma community in south Fort Myers was devastated by Hurricane Ian. The low-lying areas in the community were hit hard by flooding. Chris Scott, who has lived in the area for 40 years, said it was frightening. “We all just kind of went into a survival mode,” Scott...
mynews13.com
One month after Ian, Southwest Florida residents adjusting to new reality
It’s been one month since Hurricane Ian hit and while Southwest Florida has made big strides towards recovery, there’s still a long way to go. Many residents of Southwest Florida are adjusting to their new reality, but some are in dire need of help. Crews are now focused...
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But areas hit harder than Collier County, and with way more repair work to be done, have no curfew.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustration in Lee County over debris disposal
Frustration is growing over debris pickup and the proper way to put your stuff on the curb. On Thursday, WINK News explained you can’t put debris in black trash bags and that you need to make three distinct piles for vegetation, appliances, and construction debris. It’s been over a...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage
Families in Cape Coral hope trick-or-treaters won't be scared away by damage from Hurricane Ian this year
Lee Schools announces makeup schedule
The school district has adjusted its schedule to make up for instructional days lost due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center
Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Marlon Wayans performs; ‘Moods’ on Marco
Through Oct. 30. Artis—Naples and Silverspot Cinema. Awards party caps event Sunday, Oct 30, and the screening of a live-soundtrack "Jurassic Park," the annual film festival offers some 64 films, from feature to short subject, documentary and student -made, culled from a record 800 entries this year. For event and film prices see artisnaples.org.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide growing off Southwest Florida coast after Ian
Hurricane Ian left its mark on almost all of Southwest Florida. And a big part of that damage went to our water quality. Red tide started growing off the coast after the storm. FGCU Water School Professor Mike Parsons said the main concern about red tide is the toxins in...
WINKNEWS.com
Firefighters, part-time residents describe rescues, repairs on Sanibel
Most of Sanibel is still unrecognizable one month after Hurricane Ian. The former vacation destination once filled with tourists and snowbirds is now awash with workers, like the firefighters who have been busy there since the first evacuations. Sanibel firefighters tried to return later the same night they evacuated the...
